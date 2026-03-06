Denver Restaurant Week starts with record participating locations

DENVER — Get ready foodies, Denver Restaurant Week is back! It’s the 22nd year that Visit Denver is collaborating with local restaurants to boost business during a traditionally slower time of year. Denver Restaurant week runs from March 6-15, 2026.

This year, Visit Denver set a record of participating locations with more than 320 offering special menus at four different prices, $25, $35, $45 and $55.

Last year, Visit Denver said 315 restaurants participated, serving 451,227 meals and generating more than $19 million in sales.

Visit Denver makes each menu accessible online. Diners can search by cuisine, neighborhood, price point, dietary restrictions and more. You’ll find every type of cuisine such as Colorado grass-fed beef and lamb, international fusions, fresh seafood that’s flown in daily and innovative vegetarian options.

If you’re looking to get a reservation, Chief Tourism Development Officer for Visit Denver Flavia Light said the trick could be picking an earlier or later dining time.

“What we do is we make those early reservations, so 4:30 pm, 5 o'clock. You can get lucky or maybe a later reservation, you'll be eating a little bit later, but it's worth it,” Light said.

To help diners keep track of their favorite locations, Visit Denver created a diner portal online. You can register for free and save the restaurants you want to try or have already checked off your list.

You can find more information on Denver Restaurant Week’s website.