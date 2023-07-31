Denver-based 'The Easy Vegan' wins 16th season of the Food Network's 'The Great Food Truck Race'

Denver's own 'The Easy Vegan' was named the winner for the 16th season of 'The Great Food Truck Race: David vs Goliath' on the Food Network in Sunday's season finale.

The Colorado-based, queer-owned business took home a $50,000 prize.

This is the second time a Colorado team has won. 'Big Stuff Food Truck' from Parker won back in 2019. It's also the second time a vegan truck has won.

'The Great Food Truck Race: David vs Goliath is hosted by Tyler Florence in Los Angeles. Nine teams from across the country compete, pitting pros against rookies.

The owners of 'The Easy Vegan," Alexi Mandolini and Taylor Herbert were one of the rookie teams. The duo has nearly three decades of experience in the food service industry between them both.

When the lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic like so many Coloradans, they decided to start up 'The Easy Vegan." They create a pop-up restaurant with their food truck twice weekly in the university neighborhood of Denver.

When the team made it to the finale of the Food Network show, they said, "Here’s what we are most proud of at this leg of the race: remaining a solid team throughout the most challenging experience of our lives, staying focused on cooking the best food we possibly could, pushing ourselves to make brand new menu items each week, & making awesome connections with the amazing folx we met in LA. we couldn’t have done it without the support of all the people we met for the first time there," on 'The Easy Vegan' Facbeook page.

'The Easy Vegan' named winner of 'The Great Food Truck Race'

You can get a taste of their food at pop-ups across the Denver metro.

NEXT WEEK

Sat. Aug 5 | 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. City Park Farmer’s Market

Details »

Sun. Aug 6 | 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. South Pearl Street Farmers Market

Details »