New study shows number of new moms living with postpartum depression doubled nationally over last decade

DENVER — The number of new moms living with postpartum depression doubled over the last decade nationally, according to a new Kaiser Permanente study of more than 440,000 people.

Postpartum depression mostly impacts new moms within the first year after having a baby.

The rate of diagnosis went from 9% in 2010 to 19% in 2021, ABC News reports. Mental health conditions are now the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health experts say there could be multiple reasons, including impacts of the pandemic, not enough support, plus challenges to finding appropriate care. But they hope people will see there is an entire community who can relate and help anyone living with postpartum depression. There are also free resources available right now.

Here in Colorado, Dr. Jennifer Harnett Adams with Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital, said the numbers hover right around 10-12% and have stayed that way since 2016. However, the state has been tracking a spike in the number of new parents saying they are dealing with anxiety. Dr. Adams said the kind of anxiety that stops Coloradans from leaving their homes or checking on their babies jumped to 30%.

While there are systems in place in Colorado to help new parents, and it’s easier to be active and get outdoors — which can help — Adams said there are also a lot of new families here.

“You know, so many people are living here having moved after college or for a first job from Chicago or California or New York or wherever,” Dr. Adams said. “And those supports of, you know, their mom living two blocks away, just aren't there. So, it can be harder for our young Colorado families.”

The good news is Dr. Adams has seen her patients reach out, get help and then feel so much better.

There’s more awareness, which helps with the stigma. More people on social media are sharing their stories and providers are also educating themselves.

New parents may already be seeing this, but there’s also been an increase in screenings at the OBGYN and pediatrician offices.

“Non-birthing parents, adoptive parents, you know, are all at risk for perinatal mood and anxiety disorders,” Dr. Adams said. “We see that those rates are a little bit different nationally. We know that that hits it about one in 10 of those parents and tends to spike more in the second half of baby's first year, rather than immediately after birth.”

Your doctor is a good place to start for help. There is also the group Postpartum Support International, with a local chapter called the Colorado Perinatal Mental Health Project. Both have some free resources. County health departments are an option too.

There is also a National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at: 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262). You can call and text anonymously in English and Spanish.