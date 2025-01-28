U.S. Department of Education to investigate DPS after East High School opens all-gender restroom

DENVER — The United States Department of Education will investigate Denver Public Schools after East High School recently installed an all-gender multi-stall restroom, the department announced Tuesday in an email to DPS superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero.

The letter, written by Acting Assistant Secretary Office for Civil Rights Craig Trainor, said the department would investigate to determine if the facility installed in the high school “discriminates against students on the basis of sex,” which would violate Title IX.

Trainor claims East High School’s conversion of an existing girl’s bathroom into the new all-gender restroom leaves male students with an exclusive restroom and none for female students on the second floor.

East High School posted on its website about the new bathroom on Jan. 3, saying that each stall is “designed for privacy, with 12-foot-tall partitions to ensure comfort and security.”

“These restrooms serve those who may feel uncomfortable in gender-specific facilities and align with our values of supporting every student. We’ve developed a plan to supervise, monitor, and maintain cleanliness, just as we do with all restrooms,” the school said in the January post.

Trainor said an East High School parent expressed concern to the school board earlier this month, criticizing the change as uncomfortable for female students and labeling it as unlawful and immoral.

Trainor said he is also aware that the district reportedly installed all-gender multi-stall restrooms in two other schools, the Denver School of the Arts and CEC Early College.

Denver7 has contacted DPS for a response to the letter but has yet to hear back.

Trainor said his office will begin the investigation after contacting district officials within the next week.