'Suspicious device' found on secondary campus cancels classes for Brush School District

BRUSH, Colo. — A "suspicious device" has closed down Brush School District, and an investigation is underway Monday morning.

Superintendent Marsha Cody alerted the community over email. Cody also posted, in part, the following statement to the district website about the cancellation of classes.

"Late Sunday evening, a suspicious device was discovered on the grounds of our secondary campus. Local law enforcement was immediately contacted, and the Brush Police Department and Fire Department responded promptly to conduct a thorough search of the grounds at Brush Secondary Campus. Thomson Primary School and Beaver Valley Elementary were also searched as a precautionary measure."

'Suspicious device' discovery cancels classes for Brush School District

Cody said the Greeley Bomb Squad will be at the school early Monday morning to remove the device. Until that happens, no staff or students are allowed on campus.

"This means there will be no classes for any grade level on Monday. All staff should not report to work, and all athletic practices and on-site events scheduled for Monday are cancelled. School facilities will be closed to the public. However, the Brush Secondary Campus softball game scheduled to take place off-site Monday evening will continue as planned," the district statement continued.

Cody said the district will update the community at noon Monday on whether or not classes will resume Tuesday and if a junior varsity football game scheduled for 4 p.m. will still happen.