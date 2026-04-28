Sheridan school board expected to vote on agreement to end teacher strike after weeks of negotiations

SHERIDAN, Colo. — The Board of Education for Sheridan Schools is expected to vote Tuesday on an agreement that could keep teachers back in the classroom.

Teachers were on strike for more than three weeks demanding better pay and a new contract. They voted on the tentative agreement Friday, and the school board could make it official Tuesday.

Yoselin Rangel, a parent of a Sheridan student, spoke to Denver7 about the impacts the strike had on her child.

Her son, who goes to Alice Terry Elementary, is not quite old enough to understand what is happening, but is old enough to know his teacher was not in his classroom.



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Sheridan school board expected to vote on agreement to end strike

Rangel said it was disappointing because she thinks students learn the most in the spring semester. However, her frustration seemed more aimed at the district.

"So to me, it was like, okay, you have the resources to get subs in. So, like, obviously you have the money," Rangel said. "To me was just like, just sit down and negotiate."

Denver7 asked Rangel if she felt the strike was the right thing to do when it came to students' education.

"I think it did in the long term, because I think, like, if the teachers are taken care of, like that will like, in the end, show in the kids," Rangel said.

We also asked if there were any questions she wanted us to take to the superintendent or the Sheridan Educator's Association (SEA).

"I think for the superintendent overall or the school district, is like, how are they going to restore that relationship? Because of, like, everything that has been put out," Rangel asked.

Denver7 emailed that question to Superintendent Gionni Thompson. He never replied, but he did seem to answer that question during Monday night's city council meeting.

While holding back tears, Thompson apologized for the disruption to daily lives, as well as the stress and uncertainty the strike and negotiation created.

"You have my commitment that we will work intentionally to repair the trust and strength of the community moving forward," Thompson said.

SEA also said part of the agreement being voted on Tuesday night includes a restorative process for the community. The union alluded to the new agreement having protections but did not say what those are.

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