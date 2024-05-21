Poudre School District puts school closure and consolidation plans on pause

The Poudre School District is changing its mind on plans to close schools.

The school board voted unanimously 7-0 to keep schools open instead of closing and consolidating them.

The district still has to solve low enrollment and budget cuts, which is why the board will keep its June listening sessions on the schedule to talk about future changes.

Concerned families gathered before Monday night's board meeting to make their voices heard.

The "long-range planning process" would have seen potential school closures and consolidations.

A variety of options for consolidating several different schools, including Beattie and Johnson Elementary and Blevins Middle Schools, were recommended.

A steering committee said it considered schools that are under 70% utilized, those schools' enrollment numbers and how close other schools were to them, for consolidation.

The next opportunity families will have to voice their opinions is June 4 — both during an online and in person session.

