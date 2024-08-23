Nonprofit launches youth violence intervention effort focused on Denver metro area elementary schools

DENVER — Youth violence intervention specialist Jason McBride is using his nonprofit to launch new intervention efforts in elementary schools across the Denver metro area.

“McBride Impact has partnered with Hallet Elementary and LAUNCH, an unbelievable organization that focuses on working in elementary schools. So this is a good way for us to get in here to really focus on prevention work. You know, getting these kids the resources and the tools that they need to keep themselves out of situations that (we've) talked about so many times over,” McBride said.

McBride recently left Struggle of Love Foundation, after spending four years with the nonprofit to work full time for his own nonprofit, to focus more on youth violence intervention with elementary school students.

“This is where it starts. You know, a lot of the kids that are going through it right now probably didn't have those resources and that opportunity to have people give them the tools that they need to say 'no,' right? To let them know how to affirm how good they are,” McBride said.

McBride said recent tragedies, like the shooting deathof 14-year-old Kamiaya Cleveland, inspired him to shift his efforts toward younger members of the community.

“I knew her family, and they came in and talked to me, and over the past few weeks, it's just been such a heartbreaking thing,” McBride said.

McBride also knows the 17-year-old girl who was arrested in connection to Kamiaya’s death.

“This is such a tragic case, and it's happening more and more that I know both victim and accused,” McBride said.

McBride said intervention is important but prevention is the goal.

“I'm from here. I was born and raised here and got involved in some things that I shouldn't have, and found my way out of it,” McBride said.

McBride said every child deserves the same opportunity to find their own way.