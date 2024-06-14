Next generation of solar energy leaders learn skills during Denver Public School's Renewable Energy Academy

DENVER — Denver Public Schools is trying to create the next generation of renewable energy leaders with a special summer program.

“I think the youth are going to be bringing that forward more. They're really sensitive to climate action and also climate anxiety, and so this is a proactive way to really impact their world and the future, as far as making sure that we have a sustainable planet,” Monica Schultz, senior manager for DPS’s Career Navigation Services, said.

Nearly 40 high schoolers are taking part in the Renewable Energy Academy this year — a joint effort between DPS and nonprofit solar company GRID Alternatives Colorado.

"We've went to... workshops at GRID Alternatives... There's harnesses, things that keep you on the roof so you don't... fall off. We were pretty much learning about the safeties of... installing solar panels. And then we would also learn how to install a panel onto a roof," Surafel Alemayehu, one of the high schoolers taking part in the program, explained to Denver7.

The students also learned about circuitry.

"We're trying to learn more about, like how the electricity flows into the battery from the DC, the AC, the inverter and so on," Alemayehu said.

In addition to visiting GRID Alernatives, participants will take field trips to different renewable energy companies and solar farms across the Denver metro area.

"They get to see the industry in action through partnerships with various businesses in Denver,” Schultz said.

The whole program lasts four weeks.

Once the Renewable Energy Academy wraps up, students like Alemayehu will have the basic skills needed for an entry-level job in the industry.

"I think there's a personal aspect of it in terms of reminding their family to turn off the light when they leave a room. But then there's also the aspect of understanding the career opportunities," Schultz said.

This is part of a three-year grant that the City of Denver awarded DPS in 2022 for career preparation and exploration focused on green construction and sustainability.

Young solar energy leaders learn skills during DPS Renewable Energy Academy