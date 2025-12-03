New documentary celebrates storied 150-year-old history of Denver's East High School

DENVER — A new 90-minute documentary chronicling the 150-year history of Denver's East High will debut Wednesday.

“Angel Power! 150 Years of East High Excellence” will be shown at the school. It is directed by 1972 East High alumnus Robert Dean and produced by 1968 alumnus Elizabeth Woodard.

The film draws on more than 35 interviews and a trove of archival material to trace its role in Denver’s history, its celebrated alumni, and its traditions of academic and athletic achievement.

“This was sort of a filmmakers dream,” Dean said, adding that the project ballooned from an initial 60-minute plan to 90 minutes because of the amount of material. “We could have done three hours on this.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Director of the documentary Robert Dean graduated from Denver East High School in 1972.

Dean, who has directed more than 50 documentaries in his television career, said the film seems to weave East High’s history with Denver’s broader story.

“East is such a cultural icon in Denver, not only just as a school,” Dean said. “There are all these amazing things that go on in the school, but the architecture of the building has made this such a landmark in the city. So, it’s really a big part of the city.”

Keegan Hoelscher, an East High senior who serves as historical consultant and president of the school’s Museum Club, pored through digitized archives at the high school and City of Denver libraries.

“[History] gives us the framework of understanding the past, to give us answers to future problems, and assert not only where we came from, but also where we’re going,” Hoelscher said. “Having the documentary to share that history makes our job so much easier, and then helps engage people who might otherwise not be interested in a bunch of old books.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson As president of the school's Museum Club, senior Keegan Hoelscher helped the film crew tell an accurate historical story.

Woodard said the film underlines East High’s history of academic prowess.

“East still has a tradition of excellence,” Woodard said. “Our graduation rate currently is something like 96%. Citywide, it’s about 80%... People walk into the building and just they've arrived at this tower of knowledge, and you can't help but be a part of the history.”

The documentary highlights well-known alumni such as musician Judy Collins and actor Don Cheadle, the school’s architecture, and its long social and civic influence in Denver.

“I think the students now will look back and hopefully see the film and say, ‘Wow, this is really an amazing place with a remarkable history that continues to this day,’” said Dean.

The film screening at East High school is Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. Click here for ticket information.