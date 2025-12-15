DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) is pushing a new app that could serve as a possible solution to keep kids safe.

"About a year ago I started to pilot ways that we could lower the risk for safety in transportation. Safety is one of our mission statements, but we wanted to see how we could lower the risk," DPS Executive Director of Transportation Albert Samora said.

He said the district piloted an app for students at three schools last year, and this year, it's mandatory.

"It gives our parents three pieces of information. It gives them information on what their route information is for the student. It gives them bus notifications if their bus is running late, and it also gives them scan on and scan off information," Samora said.

New Denver Public Schools app uses QR codes to improve student bus safety

DPS tried other tech they heard other districts were using, but Samora said it was costly and relied on students always carrying a card with them.

"So what we did is we moved towards QR codes, and the QR codes are far more flexible. They don't cost as much, and the QR code goes with our students for their entire career as in academics," he explained. "The QR code is encrypted, so if somebody found it, they wouldn't get any information from it. But once they scan on they're they're being attached to the route, the location, the time, and all of that's being put into the app for the parents to see."

When they first started, Samora said there were some tablet issues and frustrations from parents. Now, he said things are working smoothly.

The district runs 220 buses every day that cover about 12,000 miles. They carry thousands of students, according to Samora. While he said app usage slows down each stop by about 30 seconds, he said safety is essential.

"It did slow down the process a little bit. The risk that it's lowering, though, is worth it," Samora said.

Samora said the next step is equipping every non-bus rider with the app and QR code, so if a student is taking a field trip or riding an athletics bus, DPS can track their safety too.