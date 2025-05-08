Watch Now
LifestyleEducation

Actions

Legacy mural will keep memory of Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design alive

As school year winds down, it's a bittersweet time for seven schools in Denver that are closing
Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design is one of seven schools in DPS closing due to declining enrollment.
DSISD mural.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The end of the school year is a bittersweet time at the Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design (DSISD), as students and staff come together to celebrate their final week as a school community. DSISD is one of seven schools Denver Public Schools is closing because of declining enrollment.

For most of the ten years of its existence, DSISD has shared a building with Morey Middle School. With Morey set to expand into the space DSISD leaves behind, school leaders felt DSISD students should have a chance to leave their mark behind as well. They spent part of this week painting sections of a mural in a hallway, symbolizing the school’s legacy.

“It means a lot, because you do get to leave like an imprint here with the building and just the place in general” DSISD senior Johanna Flood said. “Especially because it's my senior year, I think that makes it a little more special.”

For junior Anthony Richardson, DSISD provided a personalized environment.

“I always struggled in class. I was a C student. When I got here, they helped me perfectly, and now I’m almost a straight-A student,” Richardson said.

Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design preserves legacy with mural

Evelyn Cruz, principal of DSISD, hopes that the district will continue to offer the kind of project-based learning and career and college prep courses that DSISD championed. But she feels the closure is a loss for the district.

“We have students that have always come to our school looking for a small, tight-knit community where they feel safe and heard, and their voices always matter,” Cruz said.

The finished legacy mural will be unveiled Friday during a special ceremony at the school for families and alumni.

Students affected by the DPS closures were offered priority in the district’s choice process.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.