Federal probe into antisemitism at US colleges includes Denver's Auraria Campus

DENVER — A federal probe is looking into what’s being called rising antisemitism on U.S. college campuses.

That investigation includes Denver’s Auraria Campus, home to Metropolitan State University Denver, University of Colorado Denver and Community College of Denver.

The Israel-Hamas war erupted in October 2023, after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, where roughly 1,200 people were killed and hundreds were taken hostage. Israel’s response has included bombings and an invasion of Gaza that has left tens of thousands dead.

Since that conflict escalated, protests have broken out on college campuses across the US, including many demonstrations condemning Israel’s response and showing support for Palestinians.

Daniel Bennett is the executive director of Hillel Colorado, a Jewish organization on college campuses across the state, including Auraria. He said threats and hostility aimed at the Jewish community, including college students and faculty, have also ramped up.

“When we were suddenly in the crosshairs in a way that we hadn't been in decades, it surprised us,” he told Denver7 Thursday. “It was hate, and it was misusing terminology, and it was Jewish students were afraid.”

Bennett feels college administrators at Auraria let large pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including an encampment, get out of hand, both in terms of violating campus protest rules and escalating rhetoric to a place of hate.

“The ones running the show were mostly non-students and mostly outsiders who used the students to gain a foothold and spew hatred from within the camp,” said Bennett. “You cross the line when you take your problems with this government of Israel and become hatred of Jews on campus, and that's what's happened.”

Bennett believes that after months of conversations, administrators at Colorado’s schools are better prepared now to handle the controversial issue and stop antisemitism.

Now, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has given its Colorado Advisory Committee one year to study the Auraria schools’ policies around antisemitism, how recent incidents are reported and documented, and how administrators respond. They will include those findings in a report for the commission.

Part of that process involves hearing from stakeholders and public comment sessions. Members of the Jewish community spoke at a virtual meeting on Thursday, with some rejecting the idea that the pro-Palestinian encampment was antisemitic.

Another speaker suggested the probes are a way for the pro-Israel Trump administration to punish those who think differently.

“These investigations, seemingly about antisemitism we see around the country, have little to do with Jews, and everything to do with dismantling higher education,” she said.

This year, the Trump administration has threatened to withhold funding from some colleges and universities that fail to crack down on antisemitism. It’s also revoked the visas of students involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

Despite the tense conflict, Bennett is speaking out against doing so without due process.

“Just because you think they might be antisemitic or they might say something you didn't like, and you're going to deport them, that's not Jewish,” he said. “Don't shut down American democracy in our name, even if it helps our students. There are better ways to protect Jewish students.”

The committee has another public virtual meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. on May 21. Members of the public can submit comments by emailing Ana Victoria Fortes at afortes@usccr.gov or Evelyn Bohor at ebohor@usccr.gov.

The Auraria Campus responded to the investigation in a statement, saying in part, "The institutions on the Auraria Campus remain dedicated to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for all campus community members. Hate and discrimination have no place on campus."

The Colorado Advisory Committee to the U.S. The Commission on Civil Rights may submit a proposal to examine the presence and/or absence of antisemitism at Colorado universities and colleges, specifically at the Auraria Campus in Denver that hosts the Community College of Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver, and University of Colorado Denver.





The institutions on the Auraria Campus remain dedicated to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for all campus community members. Hate and discrimination have no place on campus.”

