Eleven CO schools receive swatting threats Wednesday: Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

DENVER — Eleven schools received swatting threats by phone Wednesday, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (CDHSEM) said.

The term swatting means making "malicious hoax calls to emergency services to falsely report an ongoing emergency," according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The schools threatened ranged from one in Littleton to one in Alamosa.

No credible threats to the 11 schools were identified Wednesday, but the Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPHS), CDHSEM Emergency Operations Center, and Colorado Information Analysis Center (CIAC) are monitoring several of the school on lockdown.

The schools have not requested state assistance at this time, but DHSEM continues to coordinate with local law enforcement agencies.