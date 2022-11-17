DPS Board of Education to vote on school closures Thursday as it addresses declining enrollment

DENVER – The Denver Public Schools Board of Education will vote Thursday on a plan to close five schools starting next year as part of a controversial plan aimed at addressing declining enrollment across Colorado’s largest school district.

The initial proposal, which included 10 schools slated for consolidation or full closure, was cut in half on Nov. 10 after it faced pushback from some members of the school board, according to Chalkbeat. The five schools facing potential closure ahead of Thursday’s vote are:

Denver Discovery School

Schmitt Elementary

Fairview Elementary

International Academy of Denver at Harrington

Math and Science Leadership Academy

Those five schools account for more than two-thirds of the nearly $5 million that the district provides to subsidize the initial 10 schools, according to Denver Public Schools.

In a statement announcing the updated list of schools facing closure, DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero said he understood the importance and value of neighborhood schools, “But I, as the Superintendent of DPS, and our Board of Education have a fiduciary responsibility to all Denver residents.”

“We recognize the difficulty of these decisions and know that the discussion of consolidating schools is very difficult. Please know that we do not take this topic lightly, and that we are grounding this work in what we believe is best for our scholars, and the impact the current state has on our scholars, teachers and leaders," Marrero said in a letter sent to DPS families last month.

Denver School Board Vice President Auon’tai M. Anderson has previously said he would vote against any closures. Board President Xóchitl “Sochi” Gaytán declined to say how she will vote, according to Chalkbeat.

The district said in the past five years, elementary and middle school enrollment has declined by more than 6,000 students, resulting in a loss of $61 million annually. DPS expects an additional loss of approximately 3,000 elementary and middle school students over the next four years.