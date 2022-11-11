Denver Public Schools to prioritize closure of five schools in modified consolidation plan

DENVER — Denver Public Schools announced Thursday it will modify its closure and consolidation plan, now prioritizing five schools out of the initial 10.

Initially, DPS selected 10 elementary and middle schools that would close and be consolidated into neighboring schools. Those initial schools were:



On Thursday, DPS announced a modification, saying it will "prioritize" the following five schools:



Denver Discovery School

Schmitt Elementary

Fairview Elementary

International Academy of Denver at Harrington

Math and Science Leadership Academy.



The other five schools — Columbian Elementary, Palmer Elementary, Eagleton Elementary, Colfax Elementary and Whittier K-8 — are "still under consideration and will continue to be supported," the district said.

According to DPS, the prioritized five schools account for more than two-thirds of the nearly $5 million that the district provides to subsidize the initial 10 schools. The cost breakdown, provided by DPS, can be found below:

“As a Denver resident, I understand the importance and value of neighborhood schools. I know many of our families have roots at schools that span generations,” DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said in a statement. “But I, as the Superintendent of DPS, and our Board of Education have a fiduciary responsibility to all Denver residents. I take this responsibility seriously, and I want you to know I am committed to doing what is necessary to, as our Strategic Roadmap states, ensure Every Learner Thrives -- today, tomorrow and for generations to come.”

DPS cited declining enrollment as the reason for the closure and consolidation plan.

Members of the DPS Board of Education are scheduled to vote on the list Nov. 17. A public comment session has been scheduled for Nov. 14.