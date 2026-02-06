Douglass Elementary School closes Friday due to water main break, Boulder Valley School District says

BOULDER, Colo. — Douglass Elementary School is closed Friday due to a water main break, according to an Boulder Valley School District announcement around 6:32 a.m.

The school district said it didn't feel it would be safe for students and staff in the building with no water. All classes and before- and after-school care is canceled Friday, including School Age Care and Lifelong Learning classes.

The water main break happened on Baseline Road, about a quarter mile east of 75th Street where Douglass Elementary is located, the district said.

Douglass Elementary School closes Friday due to water main break: BVSD

The City of Lafayette Public Works is working on the water main break, but the school district said there's no estimated time for when the repair will be finished.

Those impacted can find updates here.