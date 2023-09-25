Douglas County school leaders hope voters will pass tax to raise teacher pay

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Andy Abner has been the principal of Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch for 13 years and said it’s never been harder to hire good teachers.

“When we posted job when I started here, we might have 40 applicants that were qualified for the position. Now we're lucky if we get one or two,” Abner said.

He’s also worried about losing teachers who are in high demand, like math teachers, to nearby Cherry Creek or Littleton Public Schools, where average pay is up to $19,000 more.

Abner and district leaders are trying to educate voters about a November ballot measure that would raise teacher pay to be more competitive with neighboring districts. It’s a mill levy override that would raise property taxes by around $200 for a million dollar home.

But it comes at a time when homeowners in Douglas County are already paying higher property taxes. Abner said many people mistakenly believe that an increase in property taxes means school are getting more money.

“A lot of people don't understand how funding works in Colorado. The state of Colorado says you get a certain number per student,” Abner said.

So if the state sets funding per pupil at $8,000, and Douglas County raises $5,000 of that, the state then provides the remaining $3,000. If property taxes go up and the district is able to raise $6,000, the state will provide the remaining $2,000. The total amount remains the same.

The only way for districts to raise additional funds is through a mill levy override. The proposal in Douglas County would raise $66 million for the district. $60 million would go toward a 9% average increase in teacher and staff pay. The other $6 million would go toward hiring more school resource officers.

Douglas County voters rejected a similar ballot measure in November of 2022. Abner is worried if this measure fails, it will be the final straw for some teachers.

“I try to be a cheerleader for our staff. I try to let them know that they're valued, that they're respected. It's a lot of asking people to hang in there with us,” he said.

