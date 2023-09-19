Douglas County commissioners approve 4% assessment reduction for single family properties

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Board of Douglas County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a 4% reduction in property value assessments for single family residential property owners.

The reduction recommendation was put forth by Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch.

“This year, our homeowners are experiencing the most impactful property reassessment in Colorado history,” said Assessor Toby Damisch in a statement. “The assessed value of most homes in Douglas County increased between 30% and 60%. As a result, about one in every four homeowners in Douglas County filed an appeal. We are seeing and experiencing the desperate need for relief.”

Many Coloradans had sticker shock after seeing sky-high property assessments for this year. Douglas County saw the highest home value increase in the Denver metro area at 48%. The average increase for the nine counties in the Denver metro was 39.3%.

According to the county, 33,002 Douglas County property owners filed assessment appeals on 36,305 property parcels — a record for the county. Nearly 32,000 were related to residences, including single-family attached and detached homes, condos and townhomes.

Denver7 | Investigates Colorado assessed residential values skyrocket in resort communities, data shows Tony Kovaleski

The county said 125,809 parcels will be reduced, meaning an aggregate tax reduction of roughly $28 million. The reduction will save Douglas County homeowners an average of $223 on their January 2024 property tax statement, according to county officials.

On the other-hand, the reduction will reduce the amount of tax revenue for taxing authorities with mill levies.

Property owners can talk with county commissioners about property tax and assessments during the county's Taxing Authorities Summit on September 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m at the Philip S. Miller Building, located at 100 Third Street in Castle Rock.