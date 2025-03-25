Douglas County School District releases list of Highlands Ranch elementary schools up for consolidation

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Douglas County School District on Monday released a list of Highlands Ranch elementary schools it is considering consolidating.

Under the proposed plan, Saddle Ranch Elementary would consolidate into Eldorado Elementary, Heritage Elementary would consolidate into Summit View Elementary, and Acres Green Elementary would consolidate into Fox Creek Elementary.

The Board of Education will vote on the recommendations at its April 22 meeting. If approved, the consolidation would begin with the 2026-27 school year.



In its announcement Monday, DCSD said the recommendations come "after nearly two years of careful planning and evaluation" in order to address declining enrollment in Highlands Ranch. The schools were selected based on criteria outlined in this district policy.

In November 2024, Denver7 spoke to Brad Geiger, a member of the DCSD Board of Education, who cited unequal growth as the reason for change.

While communities like Sterling Ranch are booming, families with young children are no longer moving to areas like Highlands Ranch, according to Geiger. Data from DCSD shows 10,484 students were enrolled across Highlands Ranch's 18 elementary schools in 2014, but in 2028, that number is expected to plummet to 6,476 students across the schools.

"We have an odd situation where we’re building schools in one area and combining schools in another," Geiger told Denver7 at the time.

The school district is also looking to change the way it classifies Highlands Ranch sixth graders.

DCSD said it is recommending that sixth grade be moved to middle school beginning in the 2026-27 school year. This would only affect Highlands Ranch elementary schools that feed into Cresthill, Mountain Ridge and Ranch View middle schools. However, the school district said it is looking to create a timeline for moving sixth graders throughout the district to middle school.

It is also recommending some "minor elementary school boundary adjustments," which would be made ahead of the 2026-27 school year.

DCSD said these changes would "ensure that the newly consolidated schools remain efficient and sustainable for years to come."

"While change is never easy, DCSD’s priority remains the same: ensuring that every child has access to an exceptional education and a very bright future," the school district said.