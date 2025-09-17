Douglas County School District hosts safety and security forum following Evergreen High School shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — In the wake of last week's shooting at Evergreen High School, school districts across the state are re-examining how they protect students and staff.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County School District (DCSD), which serves more than 62,000 students, hosted a forum for families to learn about the training and policies in place.

"We felt it was important to provide a space for our community," said Superintendent Erin Kane.

Denver7 Pictured: Douglas County School District Superintendent Erin Kane alongside Lone Tree Police Chief Kirk Wilson.

Kane was joined on the panel by a dozen members, which included local law enforcement, school principals, and DCSD's directors of mental health, safety and security.

"We train for your worst nightmare," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. "Make no mistake about it."

Leaders told community members they're eager to be part of the solution to try to prevent future school shootings, pointing to the district's more than 55 school resource officers (SROs) and 120 security specialists — the most in the state. They also discussed the passage of a 2024 bond that resulted in $10 million worth of security enhancements district-wide. That included things like camera replacements, updates to school and transportation radios and new door hardware.

Denver7

However, many parents believe more needs to be done to protect their children.

"These shootings have to stop," one parent said while addressing the panel.

"I want to understand how they're going to keep school safe," Travis Reeder, a DCSD grandparent, told Denver7. "I think that it's just totally inadequate right now."

Parents called for more training so their children know how to respond to different types of threats.

Denver7

A DCSD father said his daughter approached him after seeing an online threat, and he felt helpless, unsure of what steps she needed to take. That conversation led to several parents highlighting the need for better communication, so skills learned at school can be reinforced at home.

"I think we need to do more to make sure our kids are prepared," another parent said.

There was also a push to make sure every elementary school has a full-time, dedicated school resource officer.

As communities across Colorado respond to last week's shooting, those in Douglas County are stressing collaboration and communication to keep kids safe.