Douglas County Board of Education set to take final vote on school consolidations Tuesday night

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Douglas County Board of Education is set to vote on recommendations from the district to consolidate elementary schools Tuesday night.

If approved, Acres Green Elementary will consolidate into Fox Creek Elementary. Heritage Elementary will combine with Summit View Elementary, and Saddle Ranch Elementary will join El Dorado Elementary.

In an email sent out to the district on March 24, families were told, "These recommendations are being made in order to ensure that the newly paired school remains sustainable and provides ample opportunities for your students well into the future."

However, parents have questions they told Denver7 they don't feel are getting answered.

"I do have a concern with the transportation going into a new school that they have to add bus routes, and just that is expensive," Acres Green parent Jessica Brennan said. "Will they even be able to run the buses the whole time? Or are we still going to have a month or a week a month where we will have to drive our kids anyway."

"How I view it, you're gonna dump all the children in acres green over at Fox Creek. That's gonna double the class sizes. A child like mine, who needs extra help? Is she gonna get that?" another Acres Green parent Megan Leuthhauser asked.

Douglas County Board of Ed. set to take final vote on school consolidations

"I think what's frustrating for me is that I've communicated this, that we're a heart, we're a good community, and they seem to have taken advantage of it," Jordan Hayes, whose children attend Saddle Ranch, said.

A spokesperson for the district said along with the consolidations, the board will also vote on a recommendation to move all Highlands Ranch sixth graders to middle school.

If all recommendations are passed Tuesday night, the changes won't happen until the 2026 school year.