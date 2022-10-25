Denver Public Schools releases list of schools facing closure, consolidation

DENVER — Officials with Denver Public Schools released a list Tuesday of 10 elementary and middle schools they say are facing closure and consolidation with other nearby schools due to declining enrollment.

The DPS schools listed below are facing closure:

· Columbian Elementary will unify with Trevista at Trevista

· Palmer Elementary will unify with Montclair School of Academics and Enrichment K-5 grades at Montclair and ECE at Palmer

· Math Science Leadership Academy (MSLA) will unify with Valverde Elementary at Valverde

· Schmitt Elementary will unify with Godsman Elementary at Godsman

· Eagleton Elementary will unify with Cowell Elementary at Cowell

· Fairview Elementary and Colfax Elementary will unify with K-5 grades at Cheltenham and ECE at Colfax

· International Academy of Denver at Harrington will unify with Columbine Elementary and Swansea Elementary in a new enrollment zone with Columbine and Swansea.

· Denver Discovery School will unify with schools in the Greater Park Hill - Central Park Enrollment zone.

· Whittier K-8 will unify with schools in the Greater Five Points Elementary Enrollment Zone and the Near Northeast Middle School Enrollment Zone.

The district will present these recommendations to the board of education Nov. 3. Members of the board are scheduled to vote on the list Nov. 17.

Officials had warned parents earlier this year that come 2024, the district could potentially close or consolidate schools struggling with low enrollment. A declining enrollment advisory committee was organized and criteria were voted on, which was then presented to Superintendent Alex Marrero.

According to experts, a decline in the number of school-aged children isn't just a Denver issue.

"It's really simple, we've seen a slow down in births," said Elizabeth Garner, a demographer for the state. "Starting back in 2007, that was our peak birth year, we've seen a slowing in births ever since. So with fewer kiddos, that means lower school enrollment."

The district said in the past five years, elementary and middle school enrollment has declined by more than 6,000 students, resulting in a loss of $61 million annually. DPS expects an additional loss of approximately 3,000 elementary and middle school students over the next four years.

Some parents have concerns about how these closures could impact the district's Black and Latino communities, while others feel the district's Spanish-speaking families have been shut out of the process.

In a letter sent to parents last week, Superintendent Marrero said the decision to close certain schools was not based on performance.

"School consolidation is about bringing communities together to solve for the enrollment decline, not because of school performance concerns, and we will treat them as such. We are working to do something different that honors our people. We want you to know that we are working to finalize agreements with our bargaining associations to create a process that would guarantee all impacted DPS team members a role in DPS for 2023-24 and plan to share more information as agreements are finalized," Marrero said in the letter. "We recognize the difficulty of these decisions and know that the discussion of consolidating schools is very difficult. Please know that we do not take this topic lightly, and that we are grounding this work in what we believe is best for our scholars, and the impact the current state has on our scholars, teachers and leaders."

