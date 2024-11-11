Denver Public Schools to host public comment sessions on recommended school closures

DENVER — Denver Public Schools is starting a series of meetings Monday to discuss the 10 schools recommended for closure or grade-level restructuring.

DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero released his recommendations on November 7, two weeks ahead of a full vote by the board of education. The recommendation comes as the district continues to see a downward trend in enrollment.

This week, each school community on the list will host engagement opportunities. Only students, family and staff at the impacted schools will be allowed to comment.

Superintendent Marrero told Denver7's Nicole Brady his recommendations are likely final, and unlikely to be impacted by the meetings.

"My recommendation is incredibly thought out, and it's also interwoven. For it to make sense I think all 10 (schools) need to be considered," Marrero said.

DPS Board President Carrie Olson said she has concerns about the impact on school communities, particularly teacher-student relationships, but added the board knows the enrollment challenges the district is facing.

"We are facing a crisis in our district with declining enrollment, housing prices and declining birth rates so we have to do something, but we will come out, we will listen, we will hear you," she said.

After the individual school meetings, there will be an additional public comment session on Nov. 18 before the board votes on the closure plan Nov. 21.

A list of the schools and their meeting times can be found here.