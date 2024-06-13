Denver Public Schools to consider nearly $1 billion bond recommendation Thursday

DENVER — School may be out right now, but dozens of Denver schools need major improvements.

Denver Public Schools is looking to ask voters for nearly $1 billion — it's largest ever — in the form of a bond.

Much of that money would put air conditioning in the last buildings without it.

The planning and advisory committee will present its findings and recommendations to board members during Thursday's board meeting.

The committee has been evaluating the district's needs for the past couple of years.

More than half of the bond money would be used for maintenance projects, several new schools/expansions, safety and technology improvements, and arts and athletics facility upgrades.

The district said funding for these projects would otherwise have to come from the district budget that could be used for student learning.

DPS Chief of Operations Trena Marsal told Denver7 there's a $1.6 billion need for maintenance over the next five years.

Take the air condition issue, for instance. 29 schools are still without it.

Marsal said some of those schools have reached temperatures anywhere from the mid-80s to 90 degrees.

Though DPS has heat mitigation measures in place, the district wants students and staff to have a long-term solution.

“We are a district that embraces equity, and the projects that we've recommended within the bond were evaluated with an equity lens. Whether they're in a building that doesn't have air conditioning -how is that equitable to our buildings that are equipped with air conditioning? We want all of our students to be provided with the necessary components to be able to support their learning,” Marsal said.

If the recommendations are approved on Thursday night, the board would vote to put the proposal on the ballot in August.

Voters would then get a chance to make the final say in the November election.

