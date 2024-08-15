Denver Public Schools releases updated student discipline policy guide ahead of new school year

DENVER — Since 2023, criticism has been growing about what Denver Public Schools is doing to keep kids safe, particularly following the shooting death of East High School student Luis Garcia, and another shooting that injured two East High deans two months later.

It led DPS officials to release a new long-term safety plan which was set to include an update to the district's Discipline Matrix — a quick reference guide for schools on how to implement discipline for students across the district. That was released to families on Thursday.

"The Discipline Matrix is there to have consistent policies for schools to follow, so that a student at one school in the district is receiving the same consequence or supports as another student," said Ike Ogbuike, a program manager for the district's discipline team.

Offenses are broken down into seven levels. The lowest level are minor offenses, like causing a disturbance in class. With each level up, the offenses are more serious.

At Level 5, for example, it's optional for a student to be reviewed for expulsion. At Level 6, an expulsion review is mandatory and a Level 7 an expulsion request is mandatory.

Conduct and consequences considered in DPS' Disciplinary Matrix for 4th-12th graders are as follows:

Level 1: No suspension or expulsion



Disturbance

Minor damage or defacement of school property

Minor defiance of authority/disobedience

Minor physical aggression with another student (non-sexual in nature)

Possession of firecrackers of lighter

Unauthorized use of school equipment

Level 2: In-school suspension possible



Severe defiance of authority/disobedience

Transient threat (heat of the moment)

Nicotine Offenses (includes vaping)

Destruction or theft of an individual's property (under $499)

Destruction or theft of school property (under $499)

False activation of a fire alarm

Level 3: Could result in an out-of-school suspension up to 1 Day



Recurring Level1 & Level2 behaviors

School-based misconduct that substantially disrupts the school environment

Substantive Threat (conceivable)

Aiding and abetting (staging or instigating fights)

Being under the influence

Possession of alcohol or marijuana

Destruction or theft of an individual's property ($500-$1,999)

Destruction or theft of school property ($500- $1,999)

Bullying, verbal/gestural

Bias based harassment (not physical)

Level 4: Could result in a 2 Day out-of-school suspension



Possession of contraband

Disorderly Conduct (mutual fighting)

Substantive threat (Realistic/plausible)

Indecent Exposure

Witness intimidation or retaliation

Robbery

Destruction or theft of an individual's property over $2,000

Destruction or theft of school property over $2,000

Bullying, physical or recurring

Bias based harassment (physical)

Level 5: Could result in a 3 Day out-of-school suspension with an optional expulsion review



Possession of a dangerous weapon

Detrimental behavior

Terroristic threat

Unlawful sexual behavior or contact

Possession with intent to sell or distribute unauthorized drugs or controlled substances

Possession of Schedule I-V controlled substance

Motor Vehicle Theft

Extortion/Sextortion

Arson

Unethical use of technology

Infractions against district employee

Habitual disruptions (of Level 4-6 conduct)

Level 6: Results in a 3-5 Day out-of-school suspension or mandatory expulsion review



Possession with threat of a dangerous weapon

First degree assault

Second degree assault

Sexual assault

Level 7: Results in a 5 day out-of-school suspension or mandatory expulsion request



Firearm possession

Homicide

Attempted homicide

The consequences for ECE-3rd grade students are different. District officials said they follow state statute for the length of expulsions which maxes out at one year.

When asked about if criticism from the community about DPS safety drove any of the recent discipline matrix changes, officials were hesitant to answer.

"There was communication with the community as part of the discipline matrix committee," said Terri Talavera with the discipline team.

View the updated student policy guide here or in the document below.