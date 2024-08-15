Denver Public Schools releases updated student discipline policy guide ahead of new school year

DENVER — Since 2023, criticism has been growing about what Denver Public Schools is doing to keep kids safe, particularly following the shooting death of East High School student Luis Garcia, and another shooting that injured two East High deans two months later.
It led DPS officials to release a new long-term safety plan which was set to include an update to the district's Discipline Matrix — a quick reference guide for schools on how to implement discipline for students across the district. That was released to families on Thursday.
"The Discipline Matrix is there to have consistent policies for schools to follow, so that a student at one school in the district is receiving the same consequence or supports as another student," said Ike Ogbuike, a program manager for the district's discipline team.
Offenses are broken down into seven levels. The lowest level are minor offenses, like causing a disturbance in class. With each level up, the offenses are more serious.
At Level 5, for example, it's optional for a student to be reviewed for expulsion. At Level 6, an expulsion review is mandatory and a Level 7 an expulsion request is mandatory.
Conduct and consequences considered in DPS' Disciplinary Matrix for 4th-12th graders are as follows:
Level 1: No suspension or expulsion
- Disturbance
- Minor damage or defacement of school property
- Minor defiance of authority/disobedience
- Minor physical aggression with another student (non-sexual in nature)
- Possession of firecrackers of lighter
- Unauthorized use of school equipment
Level 2: In-school suspension possible
- Severe defiance of authority/disobedience
- Transient threat (heat of the moment)
- Nicotine Offenses (includes vaping)
- Destruction or theft of an individual's property (under $499)
- Destruction or theft of school property (under $499)
- False activation of a fire alarm
Level 3: Could result in an out-of-school suspension up to 1 Day
- Recurring Level1 & Level2 behaviors
- School-based misconduct that substantially disrupts the school environment
- Substantive Threat (conceivable)
- Aiding and abetting (staging or instigating fights)
- Being under the influence
- Possession of alcohol or marijuana
- Destruction or theft of an individual's property ($500-$1,999)
- Destruction or theft of school property ($500- $1,999)
- Bullying, verbal/gestural
- Bias based harassment (not physical)
Level 4: Could result in a 2 Day out-of-school suspension
- Possession of contraband
- Disorderly Conduct (mutual fighting)
- Substantive threat (Realistic/plausible)
- Indecent Exposure
- Witness intimidation or retaliation
- Robbery
- Destruction or theft of an individual's property over $2,000
- Destruction or theft of school property over $2,000
- Bullying, physical or recurring
- Bias based harassment (physical)
Local
Denver's East High community reflects one year after school shooting
Level 5: Could result in a 3 Day out-of-school suspension with an optional expulsion review
- Possession of a dangerous weapon
- Detrimental behavior
- Terroristic threat
- Unlawful sexual behavior or contact
- Possession with intent to sell or distribute unauthorized drugs or controlled substances
- Possession of Schedule I-V controlled substance
- Motor Vehicle Theft
- Extortion/Sextortion
- Arson
- Unethical use of technology
- Infractions against district employee
- Habitual disruptions (of Level 4-6 conduct)
Level 6: Results in a 3-5 Day out-of-school suspension or mandatory expulsion review
- Possession with threat of a dangerous weapon
- First degree assault
- Second degree assault
- Sexual assault
Level 7: Results in a 5 day out-of-school suspension or mandatory expulsion request
- Firearm possession
- Homicide
- Attempted homicide
The consequences for ECE-3rd grade students are different. District officials said they follow state statute for the length of expulsions which maxes out at one year.
When asked about if criticism from the community about DPS safety drove any of the recent discipline matrix changes, officials were hesitant to answer.
"There was communication with the community as part of the discipline matrix committee," said Terri Talavera with the discipline team.
View the updated student policy guide here or in the document below.
At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.