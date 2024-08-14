Denver Public Schools looking for more coach mentors to help students plan for their futures

DENVER — Tia Eberline has known Denver South High School senior Iyana Peterson since Peterson was a freshman. The two met through Denver Public Schools’ coach mentorship program, which pairs professionals with students interested in different careers.

Peterson was initially interested in Eberline’s background in chemical engineering.

“I wanted to pursue a field in STEM and I don't see a lot of black women going to STEM,” Peterson said.

But that was just the spark that ignited a forever friendship. The two quickly found other common interests, and now Eberline is someone Peterson can turn to anytime.

“I love her. She’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, and she has a level of seriousness that I needed,” Peterson said.

While the official mentorship is just for one year, Eberline said all of her former mentees are still in her life.

“We’re mentoring in school and what not, but really we should foster these connections where we're coaching in this crazy thing called life,” Eberline said.

Currently, the program matches 10th-grade students with a mentor. Program manager Courtney Ward said mentors work with students on a variety of professional skills.

“We have our traits of a young professional that we work on with our students that identifies interpersonal, intrapersonal, entrepreneurial and professional characteristics that can help them be successful and confident,” Ward said.

The mentors follow a curriculum that includes financial readiness, resume building and interview skills. Last year, DPS served 260 mentees.

But they need more mentors, especially in medical fields, engineering, education, creative and audio production, and hospitality. They also have a need for mentors for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ cohorts.

Companies or individuals interested in getting involved can apply through Aug. 31.