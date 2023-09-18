Denver Public Schools' annual report shows improvements in math, graduation rates district-wide

DENVER — Denver Public Schools released its annual report Monday, which shows improvements in math and graduation rates district-wide.

Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said the district is ecstatic to have reached the majority of its goals.

The release of the report comes six months after a student shot and injured two deans at East High School. The district admits security improvements are still needed but said the annual report is worth celebrating.

“I feel incredible,” said Marrero. “I’m encouraged, motivated to continue in the right direction.”

The report shows district-wide improvements in graduation rates and assessments.

“This is something that needs to be celebrated,” Marrero said. “More DPS graduates — percentage and actual students graduating than ever before. Of course, we met (the goal), but we surpassed that goal.”

Marrero was also impressed with district-wide math scores.

“When it comes to our math scores, in particular, when it comes to grades 3 to 8, we’ve met and surpassed. And we have to be competitive,” he said.

Marrero said the district is making meaningful strides on security.

“Number one is making sure we have safe and welcoming learning environments,” Marrero said. “We’ve engaged in a deep commitment this year to see if we have to shift in terms of how we respond to discipline.”

The district is conducting an assessment of all school buildings to identify vulnerabilities, the superintendent said.

“There’s nothing to hide here,” Marrero said. “I think we need to be incredibly prepared, but also responsive. But if we can be proactive, as well, with the community, I think everyone appreciates that.”

A parent group plans to release doves before school on Friday in honor of the East High shooting.

To read the full report, click here.