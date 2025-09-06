CU Denver, DPS launch guaranteed admission partnership

DENVER — A partnership launched this week between the University of Colorado Denver and Denver Public Schools is making the path to college easier.

All eligible DPS juniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher will receive guaranteed admission to CU Denver.

Current seniors graduating with a 3.0 GPA or higher will also be automatically admitted, with application fees waived.

CU Denver integrative biology major Quan Huynh has his sights set on being a dentist.

DPS school counselors helped him narrow down his options during his senior year at Thomas Jefferson High School.

“They offer a lot of research opportunities, scholarships, and help a lot financially,” said Huynh.

Now his peers at Denver public high schools will have the same opportunity guaranteed.

As of this week, DPS students will get automatic admission to CU Denver with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

“I think this partnership really shows that CU Denver is here to meet students where they are, to connect with students and to really elevate those students,” said Crysta Diaz, Director of Undergrad Admissions at CU Denver.

School counselors like Emily Rivera know firsthand the stress that students are under when it comes to college admissions.

“Once students get into their first college, it's kind of a huge stress off,” said Rivera.

Rivera works with students at Denver South High School, which has a sizeable newcomer population.

Students at Denver South represent 50 countries, with 32 percent of the student body either participating in the ELA program or having exited the program.

It has one of the most successful graduation rates for English Language Learners in the district, with over 80% of students receiving their diplomas.

Rivera told Denver7 she’s excited to see this new pathway to college serve as a solution to make higher education more accessible to the students she works with.

“To know that you could come as a teenager, learn your English skills while you're in high school, and have that guaranteed admission at CU Denver is really exciting,” she added.

According to CU Denver, the partnership reflects both institutions’ commitment to expanding opportunity, advancing social mobility, and helping Denver students and families build lasting success.

“A lot of our students in Denver and at CU Denver are first-generation students, and so again, just how do we support these students that are navigating this experience for the first time?” said Diaz.

Quan said he's quickly found his place on campus with that support.

He's excited for others to do the same if they take advantage of the guaranteed admission.

“I think it's amazing,” he said, “there will be a lot of opportunities for high school students to pursue their bachelor's degree, just like me as a first-generation student in my family.”

