Colorado student loan attorney explains what new president means for student debt relief and payment plans

The courts have now blocked the SAVE program first introduced under the Biden administration.
Colorado student loan attorney Karen Cody-Hopkins said the plan from President Joe Biden is most likely dead since he's no longer in office.
DENVER — With a new president in the White House and a new court ruling, Coloradans paying back student loans with certain payment plans could see changes. Denver7 spoke with a student loan attorney to find out what the politics mean for those who currently have debt.

Attorney Karen Cody-Hopkins, who specializes in student loans and bankruptcy, said she has been swamped by the confusion in the student loan world. A recent ruling now blocks the "Saving on a Valuable Education" (SAVE) Plan, a repayment option introduced by the Biden administration.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court that sided with seven Republican-led states against the plan. When the SAVE plan was active, it provided borrowers with affordable income-driven repayment options on student loans, and some people got their loans forgiven. Cody-Hopkins explained that it seems like the SAVE plan is dead, with former President Joe Biden no longer in office, and conservatives taking a stance against student debt relief. So what options will borrowers have, and how long will this play out?

"Public Service Loan Forgiveness is likely to survive, might be modified, but I think the concept and its provisions are likely to survive, the time-based programs will survive, the income-based programs, there's one that was put in place by Congress, there's some others that might survive but I think it's going to take at least a year for it all to play out, but I think the end result is there could be fewer and more expensive repayment plans left at the end of all this," Cody-Hopkins said.

Cody-Hopkins recommends staying up to speed with the latest developments from StudentAid.gov and reaching out to your loan provider for payment options or additional help.

