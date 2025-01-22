Colorado Department of Education releases graduation and dropout rates for 2023-2024 school year

The Colorado Department of Education released new data Wednesday that shows student graduation and dropout rates continue to show progress.

The graduation rate improved by 1.1%, according to the CDE. Colorado's graduation rate was 84.2% in the 2023-2024 school year, which is the highest the state has seen in more than a decade.

Student dropout rates also saw a decline of 0.2%, according to the CDE. Colorado's dropout rate was 1.9% in the 2023-2024 school year.

“I am encouraged by the momentum of our state’s multiyear improvements, especially in the gaps that are closing, and we also must do more to keep students engaged in meaningful learning experiences that prepare them for success after graduation,” Education Commissioner Susana Córdova said.

58,318 students across the state graduated in the class of 2024, which the CDE said was 1,506 more students than the year before.

Students can take up to seven years to graduate high school in Colorado, and the recent data report shows five- and six year-graduation rates improved in the 2023-2024 school year. But seven-year rates “remain lower, reflecting challenges faced by students who were juniors when the pandemic began,” the report stated.

“While we are seeing promising progress, we are continuing to see our students of color and our students with the highest needs graduating below our statewide rates,” Córdova said.

The report shows that four-year graduation rates for specific student groups like students of color, those experiencing homelessness and students in foster care are lower than the statewide graduation rate.

Similarly, “dropout rates for most students of color and all student groups (except military-connected students) are higher than the sate average,” according to the CDE report.