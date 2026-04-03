College seniors face challenging job market as they prepare for graduation and post-college careers, DU finds

DENVER — College seniors are facing a challenging job market as they prepare for graduation, with the March jobs report set to be released Friday.

Assistant Vice Chancellor of Career and Professional Development at the University of Denver (DU) Liz Lierman said the job market is getting more challenging for students.

"What we're seeing is that the job market has been getting more challenging for students over the last year or two, based on what we're hearing from employers. At this point, we're anticipating that that trend is likely to continue," Lierman said.

However, success depends on the industry. Lierman said students in healthcare, business and finance, engineering and technology have found a lot of success this year.

College seniors navigate challenging job market ahead of graduation: DU

"So that's part of the reason we come to the advice of having a multi pronged approach, where students may look at more than one kind of option. We're also hearing a lot from employers about the questions that they're working on, as far as AI redefining some of the roles in their organizations," Lierman said.

College seniors are experiencing different sides of the job hunt.

"So that's where I got super lucky. Got my internship. Got my full time position after that," Alex Baribeau said.

"Obviously the search is still going and it's something that I have to kind of put on my priority list because I know that the more I put it off the harder it's going to get," Kaia Sweet said.

As for how students could impact the local community and job market, Lierman said about 70% of graduates stay in Denver or Colorado. In 2024, the university reported the University of Denver alone generated about $2.3 billion annually for the state.

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