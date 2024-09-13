Cherry Creek School District taps college students to address teacher shortage

DENVER — Cherry Creek School District is looking to address its teacher shortage through a new program that gives college students hands-on experience in the classroom.

Sixteen students are participating in the Aspiring Educator Pathway Program, which is modeled after a medical residency program for doctors. The young educators will receive 4,800 hours or more of classroom experience over their four years in college.

"It's strengthening those skills that we didn't have so that we can have them when we get into the classroom by ourselves," said Tajeon Davis, one of Cherry Creek's aspiring educators.

Sam Peña Aspiring teacher Taejon Davis helps a student at Timberline Elementary

Davis is studying education at the Community College of Aurora. He was inspired by his aunt, who is a school principal.

"It's kind of a lot but I am managing it," said Davis.

While juggling work, school and the program can be overwhelming, Davis said it's worth it for the invaluable experience.

Davis is currently being mentored by Katrina Shroyer, a fourth grade teacher at Timberline Elementary.

Sam Peña Katrina Shroyer answers questions from her students at Timberline Elementary

The district is following the "See, Do, Teach" teaching model, meaning the aspiring educator will perform the skill after observing it from their mentor.

The program aims to tackle the state's educator shortage. District officials said 70% of teachers in Cherry Creek schools are from other districts.

"It's just school districts pulling from other school districts, which isn't helpful," said Brenda Smith, the chief human resources officer for Cherry Creek Schools.

Smith argued that the apprenticeship program can increase retention rates by "home-growing" educators.

"They've been embedded into Cherry Creek and what Cherry Creek believes and what it's all about," said Smith. "The retention rate and the ability to actually recruit them will be at a much higher level.”

The district hopes to expand the program to 40 to 75 aspiring educators next year.