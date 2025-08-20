Aurora Public Schools paraprofessionals, custodians and bus drivers rally for path toward unionization

AURORA, Colo. — A group of Aurora Public Schools (APS) classified employees held a rally ahead of Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting, demanding a path toward unionization.

"We're the veins of the district," said head custodian Corey Tonjes.

Classified education support professionals (ESPs) include special needs paraprofessionals, bus drivers, nutrition workers and custodians.

According to the group, 60% of the nearly 1,800 classified employees within Aurora Public Schools signed a union petition last semester.

On Tuesday night, the group submitted a petition to the Board of Education, demanding the right to a union. With the school board's approval, they hope to eventually hold a union election.

"Unionizing is the solution because we don't have a voice right now within APS," said Brandi Edmonds, an education assistant. "There is no seat for us at the bargaining table."

Edmonds said classified employees feel overwhelmed, underpaid and undersupported.

"I was the only para in my building for over 200 children," Edmonds told Denver7.

Special education paraprofessional Adalis Montoya shared a similar story.

"[We need] more support when we're short-staffed," she said. "Better pay, better contracts."

According to the district's website, the hourly pay range for classified employees during the 2025-2026 school year is between $16.19 and $55.77, depending on position and experience.

Salaries for licensed employees during the 2025-2026 school year range from $60,593 to $125,245, according to the district's website. When converted to an hourly wage using 52 weeks with 40 hours worked per week, the pay range for licensed employees is around $29.13 to $60.21.

An Aurora Public Schools spokesperson said the district cannot comment on the pending proposal submitted by the employees. The school district also denied any claims of threats or intimidation by administration or managers toward staff about the creation of the union.

Employees told Denver7 they hope their rally cry is the start of a path forward.

"We deserve the rights and protections of licensed staff," Tonjes said. "I think it'll benefit the district, us and the students."