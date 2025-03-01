Adams 12 superintendent sounds the alarm over Polis's education budget proposal

THORNTON, Colo. — Adams 12 Five Star Schools is calling out Governor Jared Polis, saying his proposed school funding formula would force the school district to make devastating cuts.

The governor is proposing using a single-year student count to determine per-pupil funding for a district. The current method uses a 5-year average of student enrollment, intended to smooth over any sudden declines or increases in enrollment.

Polis has said the new method will help the state fund an accurate amount of students instead of empty seats. However, educators worry a formula change could hurt schools that are already severely underfunded.

In a letter sent to parents and staff on Thursday, Superintendent Chris Gdowski said Adams 12 Five Star Schools is "facing the most difficult budgeting year since the Great Recession."

Gdowski claims the governor's plan would create a $13.2 million shortfall for his district, predicting a loss of 130 teachers, larger class sizes, less academic and mental health support, and fewer academic and extracurricular options for students.

"Instead of having 22 to 25 kids ideally in a kindergarten, first grade class, you start to have class sizes in elementary of 28 to 30 kids there," said Gdowski.

Dave Lockley, a social studies teacher and president of the District 12 Educators' Association, believes the impact could be felt beyond the classroom.

"To me, those are opportunities and pieces of our community. Things that my kids, my neighbor's kids don't get to do now," he said.

In January, Scott Smith, chief financial officer of the Cherry Creek School District, testified at a legislative hearing. He said this formula change could mean a huge cut for smaller districts if even two students were to leave.

Gdowski echoed a similar worry. With Colorado schools already significantly underfunded, he believes the change could put the state in an even deeper hole.

"What you end up doing in the end is increasing class [sizes], reducing supports for kids who have specialized needs, reducing electives, extracurriculars, all those pieces," said Gdowski.

The governor's office said Adams 12 is making false claims. A spokesperson said in part, "the Governor’s budget actually increases education funding by $138 million in a rough budget year and average per-pupil spending by an additional $388."

Lockley believes the governor is missing a significant part of the equation.

"It's getting more money per kid, that is true, but not more money when you take into the fact of inflation, increased costs, and the fact that you're making us pay for five years of declining enrollment in a single year," said Lockley.

Gdowski hopes the more than $1 billion in the State Education Fund (SEF) can be a short-term solution.

"Take action. Let your legislators know, let the governor know there is a solution to this, and it's not making the cuts that are proposed," he said.