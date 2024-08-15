24 DPS buildings kick off 2024-2025 school year with air conditioning units for first time ever

DENVER — 24 Denver Public Schools are starting off the year with air conditioning for the first time ever. A $128 million bond proposal, voted for in 2020, helped make it happen.

Stedman Elementary School, built in 1923, was one of the 24 schools prioritized to get AC units. After two summers of construction, the work wrapped up Friday.

"Knowing these kids, after 100 years in the building in general, is capable of receiving something like this," Brendan Phelan, the project manager with PCL Construction, said. "Yeah, it feels really good."

He said there's an AC unit now in every single room and the rooftop — something Stedman Elementary Principal Robin Trotter said has everyone feeling ecstatic about.

"I think that we are able to start the year strong, Trotter said. "So instead of focusing on are we going to need to have a heat day? Is it going to be too hot in this classroom? Do we need fans? Teachers are really able to spend their time focusing on planning for kids great instruction, and kids are able to come in and not have to think about some of those other things like I want to take this sweatshirt off, and I need to have on a tank top today, and they're able to really just come in and be ready to learn, and teachers are ready to teach," Trotter said.

It's been a battle for over a century, Trotter explained. When heat rises, she said so do behavioral problems. When the temperatures reach unbearable levels, Trotter said students and staff have had to cancel school for "heat days."

"We want to maximize every single minute, because every minute matters. So having air conditioning means that we have students in classrooms. We have teachers instructing. We have families that are happy and we're able to do what we've promised the community, which is to support and meet the needs of our students," Trotter said.

Right now, 29 more schools in the district still need air conditioning, and it's something the district is hoping to get fixed with voter support this November.

"We have a proposal that is going in front of the board... to go out for a 2024 bond," Heather Bock, director of construction for planning, design and construction with DPS, said. "Every school is a priority, and every student is a priority. And without the help of our voters, we couldn't be here with this. And we are looking forward to the future, to providing cooled spaces for all of our students."

District leaders said the Colorado State Board of Education is set to vote on the bond proposal Thursday evening.