The 23 most-liked Colorado photos of 2023: Fiery sunsets, brilliant rainbows, fall colors and more

DENVER — From eye-popping rainbows over Red Rocks, brilliant colors at Maroon Bells to fiery Colorado sunsets, 2023 brought beautiful moments across the Centennial State captured by some incredible photographers.

Denver7 is counting down the Top 23 photos of the year captured in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos'.

We love each and every one of the thousands of images shared in the group and are thankful for the growing community of photographers who share their passion for our beautiful Colorado.

The photos are ranked starting with #23 to #1 based up on the total number of interactions by members in the group.

If you love our state and want to re-live and explore moments through all of Colorado's amazing seasons, check out our Facebook group.



#23

“Walk up to my first Red Rocks Concert” | July 25 Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker

#22

The Million Dollar Highway | June 19 Waseem Shahla

Waseem Shahla

#21

Durango Silverton Railway | March 28 Maggie Stasonis-Enderle

Maggie Stasonis-Enderle



#20

My son graduated high school so to celebrate we got up at 2 a.m. and drove to Aspen and watched the sunrise on Maroon Bells. It was so majestic. Wren Nichole Branham

Wren Nichole Branham

#19

The Ice Waves are back 😁 | February 19 Dennis Wolf

Dennis Wolf

#18

Lakeside Amusement Park, Denver, Colorado | May 18 Jodi DeGerlia McWaters

Jodi DeGerlia McWaters

#17

Great Sand Dunes National Park🤎 | June 18 Morgan Woods

Morgan Woods

#16

Pretty Pass | June 2 Jo Casta

Jo Casta

#15

Grand Junction Colorado, rise of the Supermoon tonight! | July 2 Lania Love Photography

Lania Love Photography

#14

Vail Pass 🏔🌨 June 2, 2023 Alaine Nicole

Alaine Nicole

#13

Nature's Window This morning I woke up at 4:30 am and drove to Garden of the Gods in hopes of catching pre-dawn light. It then began to blizzard while I was in the Park, and I waited it out in the parking lot. The reward was a winter wonderland once the clouds broke. Zach Vogel Photography

Zach Vogel Photography

#12

Snowy morning at Maroon Bells, Aspen Colorado | October 3 Alaine Nicole

Alaine Nicole

#11

Omg, this Super Blue moon, rising over Louisville, CO!😍 | August 30 Loren Laureti

Loren Laureti

#10

I actually won a local photo contest (no prize) with this photo I took on the Grand Mesa. I am by no means a professional photographer so I was thrilled! | November 12 Tammy Blanchette

Tammy Blanchette

#9

Westcliffe 🏔️ | September 7 Devin Cabrera

Devin Cabrera

#8

I was resting by a pond near Guanella Pass at the end of a backpacking trip when a massive bull moose appeared from an area of dense willows right behind me. It stopped for a moment when it saw me, clearly thought through its options, then wandered by a mere fifteen feet away - which, to be honest, was a slightly nervy moment for both of us. It then entered the water, drank, and then began splashing... perhaps to cool off, perhaps to defeat the clouds of mosquitoes, or perhaps just for the fun of it - who can say?! With a zoom lens in place I was able to grab a bunch of photos over the following half hour. I like this one the best! | July 24 Andrew Terrill

Andrew Terrill

#7

Red Rocks! Nothing compares! | June 5 Tracey Lanteri

Tracey Lanteri

#6

A brisk morning walk to get coffee in #telluride #Colorado | November 10 Joseph Johnson

Joseph Johnson

#5

Good morning, Colorado Near Broadmoor | January 2 Erika Berrios

Erika Berrios

#4

Looking down the 16th street mall at 7:30 this morning from the Denver Millennium Bridge | November 3 Jerry Jimenez

Jerry Jimenez

#3

16th Street Mall on the first snowfall of the season. | October 28 Heidi Armstrong Khoury

Heidi Armstrong Khoury



#2

First snow blanketing the Stanley. Estes Park | October 28 Robbie Gellhaus

Robbie Gellhaus

#1

The most Colorado thing you'll see today. Rafting to the dispensary 😄 | May 27 Jo Casta

Jo Casta



That's a wrap to 2023! Thanks to everyone who shared some of their favorite Colorado moments.

