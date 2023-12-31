Watch Now
The 23 most-liked Colorado photos of 2023: Fiery sunsets, brilliant rainbows, fall colors and more

Posted: 7:56 AM, Dec 31, 2023
Updated: 2023-12-31 09:57:17-05
DENVER — From eye-popping rainbows over Red Rocks, brilliant colors at Maroon Bells to fiery Colorado sunsets, 2023 brought beautiful moments across the Centennial State captured by some incredible photographers.

Denver7 is counting down the Top 23 photos of the year captured in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos'.

We love each and every one of the thousands of images shared in the group and are thankful for the growing community of photographers who share their passion for our beautiful Colorado.

The photos are ranked starting with #23 to #1 based up on the total number of interactions by members in the group.

If you love our state and want to re-live and explore moments through all of Colorado's amazing seasons, check out our Facebook group.

#23

“Walk up to my first Red Rocks Concert” | July 25
Kyle Tucker

#22

The Million Dollar Highway | June 19
Waseem Shahla

#21

Durango Silverton Railway | March 28
Maggie Stasonis-Enderle

#20

My son graduated high school so to celebrate we got up at 2 a.m. and drove to Aspen and watched the sunrise on Maroon Bells. It was so majestic.
Wren Nichole Branham

#19

The Ice Waves are back 😁 | February 19
Dennis Wolf

#18

Lakeside Amusement Park, Denver, Colorado | May 18
Jodi DeGerlia McWaters

#17

Great Sand Dunes National Park🤎 | June 18
Morgan Woods

#16

Pretty Pass | June 2
Jo Casta

#15

Grand Junction Colorado, rise of the Supermoon tonight! | July 2
Lania Love Photography

#14

Vail Pass 🏔🌨 June 2, 2023
Alaine Nicole

#13

Nature's Window This morning I woke up at 4:30 am and drove to Garden of the Gods in hopes of catching pre-dawn light. It then began to blizzard while I was in the Park, and I waited it out in the parking lot. The reward was a winter wonderland once the clouds broke.
Zach Vogel Photography

#12

Snowy morning at Maroon Bells, Aspen Colorado | October 3
Alaine Nicole

#11

Omg, this Super Blue moon, rising over Louisville, CO!😍 | August 30
Loren Laureti

#10

I actually won a local photo contest (no prize) with this photo I took on the Grand Mesa. I am by no means a professional photographer so I was thrilled! | November 12
Tammy Blanchette

#9

Westcliffe 🏔️ | September 7
Devin Cabrera

#8

I was resting by a pond near Guanella Pass at the end of a backpacking trip when a massive bull moose appeared from an area of dense willows right behind me. It stopped for a moment when it saw me, clearly thought through its options, then wandered by a mere fifteen feet away - which, to be honest, was a slightly nervy moment for both of us. It then entered the water, drank, and then began splashing... perhaps to cool off, perhaps to defeat the clouds of mosquitoes, or perhaps just for the fun of it - who can say?! With a zoom lens in place I was able to grab a bunch of photos over the following half hour. I like this one the best! | July 24
Andrew Terrill

#7

Red Rocks! Nothing compares! | June 5
Tracey Lanteri

#6

A brisk morning walk to get coffee in #telluride #Colorado | November 10
Joseph Johnson

#5

Good morning, Colorado Near Broadmoor | January 2
Erika Berrios

#4

Looking down the 16th street mall at 7:30 this morning from the Denver Millennium Bridge | November 3
Jerry Jimenez

#3

16th Street Mall on the first snowfall of the season. | October 28
Heidi Armstrong Khoury

#2

First snow blanketing the Stanley. Estes Park | October 28
Robbie Gellhaus

#1

The most Colorado thing you'll see today. Rafting to the dispensary 😄 | May 27
Jo Casta

That's a wrap to 2023! Thanks to everyone who shared some of their favorite Colorado moments.

