The 23 most-liked Colorado photos of 2023: Fiery sunsets, brilliant rainbows, fall colors and more

DENVER — From eye-popping rainbows over Red Rocks, brilliant colors at Maroon Bells to fiery Colorado sunsets, 2023 brought beautiful moments across the Centennial State captured by some incredible photographers.
Denver7 is counting down the Top 23 photos of the year captured in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos'.
We love each and every one of the thousands of images shared in the group and are thankful for the growing community of photographers who share their passion for our beautiful Colorado.
The photos are ranked starting with #23 to #1 based up on the total number of interactions by members in the group.
If you love our state and want to re-live and explore moments through all of Colorado's amazing seasons, check out our Facebook group.
#23
“Walk up to my first Red Rocks Concert” | July 25
#22
The Million Dollar Highway | June 19
#21
Durango Silverton Railway | March 28
#20
My son graduated high school so to celebrate we got up at 2 a.m. and drove to Aspen and watched the sunrise on Maroon Bells. It was so majestic.
#19
The Ice Waves are back 😁 | February 19
#18
Lakeside Amusement Park, Denver, Colorado | May 18
#17
Great Sand Dunes National Park🤎 | June 18
#16
Pretty Pass | June 2
#15
Grand Junction Colorado, rise of the Supermoon tonight! | July 2
#14
Vail Pass 🏔🌨 June 2, 2023
#13
Nature's Window This morning I woke up at 4:30 am and drove to Garden of the Gods in hopes of catching pre-dawn light. It then began to blizzard while I was in the Park, and I waited it out in the parking lot. The reward was a winter wonderland once the clouds broke.
#12
Snowy morning at Maroon Bells, Aspen Colorado | October 3
#11
Omg, this Super Blue moon, rising over Louisville, CO!😍 | August 30
#10
I actually won a local photo contest (no prize) with this photo I took on the Grand Mesa. I am by no means a professional photographer so I was thrilled! | November 12
#9
Westcliffe 🏔️ | September 7
#8
I was resting by a pond near Guanella Pass at the end of a backpacking trip when a massive bull moose appeared from an area of dense willows right behind me. It stopped for a moment when it saw me, clearly thought through its options, then wandered by a mere fifteen feet away - which, to be honest, was a slightly nervy moment for both of us. It then entered the water, drank, and then began splashing... perhaps to cool off, perhaps to defeat the clouds of mosquitoes, or perhaps just for the fun of it - who can say?! With a zoom lens in place I was able to grab a bunch of photos over the following half hour. I like this one the best! | July 24
#7
Red Rocks! Nothing compares! | June 5
#6
A brisk morning walk to get coffee in #telluride #Colorado | November 10
#5
Good morning, Colorado Near Broadmoor | January 2
#4
Looking down the 16th street mall at 7:30 this morning from the Denver Millennium Bridge | November 3
#3
16th Street Mall on the first snowfall of the season. | October 28
#2
First snow blanketing the Stanley. Estes Park | October 28
#1
The most Colorado thing you'll see today. Rafting to the dispensary 😄 | May 27
That's a wrap to 2023! Thanks to everyone who shared some of their favorite Colorado moments.