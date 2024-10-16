Watch Now
LifestyleDiscover Colorado

Actions

See these stunning photos of a rare, ancient comet in Colorado’s sky at dusk

Another week, another celestial delight in Colorado’s night sky.
Posted
and last updated
While NASA said the comet, passing about 44 million miles from Earth, is best positioned for viewing in the southern hemisphere, photographers in Denver7’s Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook have captured some breathtaking images of it above Colorado.
comet-thumbnail.jpg

DENVER – Another week, another celestial delight in Colorado’s night sky.

Just days after the northern lights painted the sky in a vibrant array of colors as far south as Ouray, a potentially once-in-a-lifetime comet has dazzled Coloradans this week.

It is the Oort Cloud comet, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS after the two observatories that spotted the comet last year.

While NASA said the comet, passing about 44 million miles from Earth, is best positioned for viewing in the southern hemisphere, photographers in Denver7’s Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook have captured some breathtaking images of it above Colorado.

Peak visibility was believed to be Oct. 9-10, according to NASA, but remained visible in Colorado Tuesday night. Stargazers have had the most luck looking southwest, just above the horizon, at or just after nightfall.

The comet, which hasn’t been seen for 80,000 years and may never be again, is likely to be invisible to the naked eye by early November, NASA said.

Take a look at some of our favorite photos of Tsuchinshan-ATLAS below, and join the photography group on Facebook for more amazing snaps:

NICK TININENKO GLENWOOD SPRINGS.jpg
Taken in Glenwood Springs, Colorado

CANDYS CAPTURES SALIDA.jpg
Taken in Salida, Colorado

RICK MARTINEZ RMNP.jpg
Taken in Rocky Mountain National Park

STEPHEN PA PAM GIANGO BRECKENRIDGE.jpg
Taken in Breckenridge, Colorado

ZACH VOGEL PHOTOGRAPHY GARDEN OF THE GODS.jpg
Taken at the Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs

JEFF ANDREW KEYSTONE.jpg
Taken in Keystone, Colorado

ALEX KALKMAN BRECKENRIDGE.jpg
Taken in Breckenridge, Colorado

TONYS TAKES PHOTOGRAPHY THORNTON.jpg
Taken in Thornton, Colorado

GROUND2AIR PRODUCTIONS.jpg
Taken in Colorado

JEREMY DANIEL MONTE VISTA.jpg
Taken in Monte Vista, Colorado

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.