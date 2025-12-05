Last supermoon of 2025 captures attention of Coloradans Thursday

DENVER — The last supermoon of 2025 lit up the sky on Thursday, capturing the attention of Coloradans across the state.
A supermoon is a phenomenon when the moon is closest to Earth, making it look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, according to NASA.
Thursday's was the third in a row this year, the Associated Press reported. Supermoons happen a few times a year in clusters, taking advantage of the sweet spot in the moon's elliptical orbit. The first of the year was October 4 and the second was November 5.
December’s Full Moon is most commonly called the Cold Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, reflecting the cold temperatures. It's also known as the Long Night Moon because it rises during the longest nights of the year near the winter solstice and stays on the horizon for an extended period of time.
*The Associated Press contributed to this report.
