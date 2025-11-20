Hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park: Deer Mountain

When you think about mountains in Rocky Mountain National Park, you probably think of Longs Peak. It's a 14,000-foot mountain that gets a lot of attention from peak-baggers. However, there are more than 100 named peaks in the park and one of the most popular is Deer Mountain at the intersection of Highways 34 and 36.

The park's website says Deer Mountain's summit is just over 10,000 feet and "offers scenic views of Longs Peak, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park and Estes Park."

Deb Stanley

The trailhead has a small parking area, but most people parallel park on the side of the road. Even though you're next to a major road in the park, remember this trail is in the wilderness and you'll need water, snacks and everything else you'd bring for a hike in the backcountry.

The trail starts with a bit of an incline to remind you that you're climbing a peak. As you walk through the first meadow, enjoy the views in both directions.

To the right is the Glacier Gorge valley in the distance.

Deb Stanley

When the trail turns left and goes up the hillside, watch for mountain peaks to appear in the distance. That's CCY — Chapin, Chiquita and Ypsilon Mountains in a row. Chapin is 12,454 feet and the last two are higher than 13,000 feet.

Take a picture when you see them, because soon you'll be in the forest hiking switchbacks on the way to the top.

It's nearly three miles to the turnoff for the summit and that's when the trail changes to stairs — 183 rock steps to the top! Some steps are close together, others are not. If it feels hard, that's because stairs are never easy at 10,000-plus feet.

Deb Stanley

After that final climb, the reward is the views. You'll see Longs Peak and the Twin Sisters to the south. Estes Park is to the east. And miles and miles of trees and forest.

When you're ready, return the way you came.

NOTES: Before you go, check the park's website for information on required time entry in the summer and road closures in the winter.

DISTANCE: 6.2 mile roundtrip with 1,400 feet of elevation gain.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.