Exploring Colorado's waterfalls with little to no hiking

There's just something about waterfalls. Maybe it's the view of water dancing over rocks? Maybe it's the unique music created when water splashes down in a cascade? Maybe it's just because it's not something we see every day?

While there are lots of waterfalls you can hike to in Colorado, not everyone is a hiker. So 10 years ago, I created a list of waterfalls in Colorado with little to no hiking. The list included: North Clear Creek Falls (So. Colorado), Treasure Falls (So. Colorado), Helen Hunt Falls (Colorado Springs), Soldier Canyon Falls (Fort Collins), Rifle Falls (Rifle, Colorado), Fish Creek Falls (Steamboat Springs), Bridal Veil Falls (Telluride), Bridal Veil Falls/Wagon Wheel Falls (Idaho Springs) and East Vail Falls (Vail). Read more here.

Now, it's time for more! However, several of these do have a fee for tickets.

Let's start in Rocky Mountain National Park.

HORSESHOE FALLS

Horseshoe Falls is a 200-foot cascade above the Alluvial Fan in Rocky Mountain National Park. The Alluvial fan is a rocky debris field created when the Lawn Lake dam burst in 1982. Horseshoe Falls is the waterfall above the debris field. Learn more here.

The trailhead is on Old Fall River Road, but it's before the gate that closes in winter so this waterfall can be visited year-round. There are two trailheads for the Alluvial Fan — an east trailhead and a west trailhead. I recommend the west trailhead for easier access. The hike is 0.6 miles roundtrip. You will need a timed entry permit for this area of the park.

CHASM FALLS

Chasm Falls is a scenic waterfall in a chasm off Old Fall River Road. It's about 2.3 miles past the West Alluvial Fan Trailhead. There's a small pullout here. While the hike to the falls is short, it's not easy. You'll be walking on some steep dirt and rock steps.

Also, the pullout is along the section of Old Fall River Road that is only one-way, so if you visit this waterfall, you'll have to drive another seven plus miles to the Alpine Visitor Center and return on Trail Ridge Road. Old Fall River Road is a dirt road and is only open in the summer, typically from early July to early October. Check the status here. You will need a timed entry permit for this area of the park.

RAINBOW FALLS | Manitou Springs

Rainbow Falls is a beautiful waterfall near Colorado Springs in Manitou Springs. Because of extensive graffiti and trash, access was closed for years. It's open for limited hours, typically only in the summer. The hike is about a 0.5 miles roundtrip. Because parking is severely limited, you'll have to shuttle. At last check, it was $20 per vehicle. Learn more here.

SEVEN FALLS | Colorado Springs

Another great waterfall in the Colorado Springs area is actually a series of seven falls on one hillside. The appropriately named Seven Falls with seven cascades. Because of limited parking in the canyon, you'll need a reservation and you'll need to take the shuttle. From the shuttle drop off spot, it's 0.8 miles to the falls, but there is a chauffeured golf cart available to take guests with mobility concerns much closer to the end of the canyon. Learn more and get tickets here.

CASCADE FALLS | In Ouray

One of the highlights of any trip to Ouray on the Western Slope is Cascade Falls Park. Drive up 8th Avenue and park by the bathroom. Then it's a steep, 1/4 mile walk to the viewpoint of this towering waterfall.

BEAR CREEK FALLS | Ouray

As you drive out of Ouray to the south, don't miss Bear Creek Falls. However, you can't see it from the highway, because it's under the highway. There's a pull off on the east side of Highway 550 and then it's just a few steps to a viewing platform to see this waterfall.

BOX CANON FALLS, Ouray

Box Canon Falls is exactly what its name says -- a waterfall in a box canyon. The walk is short, 500-feet on a metal platform to a roaring, loud cascade in a very narrow gorge. Get the hours and ticket prices here.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.