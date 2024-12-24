Discover Colorado: A year of incredible sights | A Denver7 video special

DENVER – 2024 in Colorado, what a year it was if you enjoy looking up into the night skies and getting lost in the beauty of it all.

We were blessed with several nights of glowing auroras, comets and other spectacular light shows all beautifully captured by the many talented photographers in Denver7’s photo group on Facebook.

Discover Colorado Through Your Photos was started by Denver7 in 2019 to bring together Coloradans of all sorts who have a shared love of our great state - with the hope of bringing a little bit of daily positivity to your social feed.

Denver7 Alaine Nicole shares her journey to healing through exploring and photographing Colorado's beautiful outdoors.

In this Denver7 special presentation of Discover Colorado | A Year of Incredible Sights, meet two of our favorite photographers in the group: Alaine Nicole and Tami Roberts.

We caught up with them to see how their journeys unfolded this year and what’s ahead looking through the lens into next year.

Alaine plans to open an Etsy store in 2025 to sell some of her work as Tami hopes to learn how to capture star trail photos.

Denver7 We catch up with Colorado photographer Tami Roberts and her beautiful night sky captures.

Also in this special presentation:



We honor the legendary Jim Bishop and his iconic castle

One of the most-Colorado things ever: Ski to your wedding

We go inside complex and fascinating story of Trail Ridge Road

You can watch this special presentation in the video player below.