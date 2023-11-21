Brussel Sprout Salad with Cranberries
8 ounces Brussel Sprouts
2 ounces Shallots
4 ounces Apples
2 ounces Dried Cranberries
1 ounce toasted Almonds
2 ounces pecorino
Mint Leaves
Maple Cider Vinaigrette
3 Tablespoons Maple Syrup
¼ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
2 Tablespoons Dijon
¼ cup Olive Oil
1 Teaspoon Garlic
½ Teaspoon Salt
½ teaspoon Pepper
Instructions
Combine maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, Dijon, garlic, salt and pepper. Emulsify with a whisk and the olive oil in a bowl to make the dressing.
Finely chop the brussel sprouts with a madoline slicer or a sharp knife. Add to the dressing.
Add shaved/finely chopped apples, cranberries, shallots and pecorino to the dressing and mix.
Top with toasted almonds and mint to the top of the salad
Can be made a couple of hours in advance.