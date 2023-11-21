Brussel Sprout Salad with Cranberries

8 ounces Brussel Sprouts

2 ounces Shallots

4 ounces Apples

2 ounces Dried Cranberries

1 ounce toasted Almonds

2 ounces pecorino

Mint Leaves

Maple Cider Vinaigrette

3 Tablespoons Maple Syrup

¼ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Tablespoons Dijon

¼ cup Olive Oil

1 Teaspoon Garlic

½ Teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon Pepper

Instructions

Combine maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, Dijon, garlic, salt and pepper. Emulsify with a whisk and the olive oil in a bowl to make the dressing.

Finely chop the brussel sprouts with a madoline slicer or a sharp knife. Add to the dressing.

Add shaved/finely chopped apples, cranberries, shallots and pecorino to the dressing and mix.

Top with toasted almonds and mint to the top of the salad

Can be made a couple of hours in advance.