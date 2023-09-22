Here’s how to get free refills on coffee and tea at Starbucks

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If there’s a way you could be saving money while simultaneously purchasing coffee from Starbucks, you’d like to know about it right? Umm, of course. Every caffeine addict would.

Now, we all know the cheapest way to drink coffee is just to make it yourself at home, but where’s the fun in that? And hey, we get it. And apparently, so does Starbucks.

Did you know there’s a way you could be getting free refills from Starbucks? Because there is.

According to Starbucks Customer Service, in-store refills are real — but there are a few catches:

First, the refills are only available for in-store purchases made with a registered Starbucks Card or the mobile app.

This only applies to hot, iced or cold brew coffee beverages — so, none of the fancy stuff — or hot or iced tea.

You must take advantage of the refill before leaving the store. So, if you like to take your time, read some news and sip on a coffee without leaving the Starbucks sitting area, be sure to grab another cup before you head off to work.

Refills are not available through drive-thru.

So, there’s a specific set of rules that goes along with enjoying a second cup of Starbucks for free. But hey, free coffee is free coffee, after all. If that second cup of joe is worth it to you, you’ll definitely want to be sure you purchase with a Starbucks Card or mobile app and request a refill before leaving the store.

From Starbucks’ rewards program to secret menu items, there are plenty of ways to maximize your Starbucks experience, and getting free refills is definitely a good start. If you’re not a Starbucks expert just yet, don’t worry — there’s plenty of coffee to have and plenty of time to learn how to save money when buying it.

