Holiday Helpings campaign returns to support local families this season

As the holiday season approaches, Denver7 and Safeway are partnering once again on Holiday Helpings, an annual holiday giving program that provides support, hope and dignity to local individuals and families facing financial challenges.

You can make a quick and easy donation to Holiday Helpings at checkout at any area Safeway store.

During your next grocery trip to Safeway, you can support the campaign at checkout by adding $1, $3, $5 or another amount to your purchase. Donations are combined to fund $50 Safeway gift cards that are distributed to families in the community through 70 local nonprofit organizations. Each Safeway store selects a nonprofit partner to receive and distribute gift cards within its community, helping ensure assistance reaches those who need it most. A complete list of Holiday Helpings nonprofit partners follows below.

Donations can also be made online through the Safeway Foundation here.

The Holiday Helpings program is built around a simple idea: giving people the flexibility to purchase the food and household items that best meet their needs. Gift cards allow recipients to make their own choices while stretching limited budgets during the holiday season.

In 2025, the community donated $1.1 million to the Holiday Helpings campaign—that’s 22,000 $50 gift cards distributed to families and individuals throughout Colorado. With your help, we hope to surpass that total this season.

The 2026 Holiday Helpings campaign runs from Oct. 22 through Dec. 31.

Here are the nonprofit organizations that will be distributing the Safeway gift cards funded by Holiday Helpings:



Adams County Food Bank | Commerce City

Alliance Berean Church | Alliance, Neb.

Brown Bag Ministries | Lakewood

Broomfield FISH | Broomfield

Buckley Space Force Base Mile High First Sergeant Council | Aurora

Carbon Valley Help Center | Firestone

Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado | Colorado Springs

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado | Colorado Springs

Catholic parish | Walsenburg

Childhaven | Farmington, NM

Clifton Christian Church Food Bank | Clifton

Community Cupboard of Woodland Park | Woodland Park

Community Food Bank of Grand Junction | Grand Junction

Community Food Share | Louisville

Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park | Estes Park

Denver Rescue Mission | Denver

Durango Food Bank | Durango

Eastern Plains Community Pantry | Calhan

Elizabeth Food Bank | Elizabeth

Evergreen Christian Outreach | Evergreen

Families Helping Families | Pueblo

Family & Intercultural Resource Center | Breckenridge

Five Star Education Foundation | Thornton

Food Bank for Larimer County | Loveland

Food Bank of the Rockies | Aurora

Food Bank of Wyoming | Evansville

Fort Lupton Food and Clothing Bank | Fort Lupton

Gunnison Country Food Pantry | Gunnison

Help & Hope Center | Castle Rock

KidsPak | Loveland

Laramie Interfaith | Laramie

Light of the World Church Food Pantry | Littleton

Loaves & Fishes | Idaho Springs

Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County | Cañon City

Monte Vista Community Food Pantry | Monte Vista

Morgan County Golden Stars | Fort Morgan

Mountain Family Center | Granby

Mountain Resource Center | Conifer

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center | Colorado Springs

Needs, Inc. | Cheyenne, Wyo.

North Colorado Springs Rotary Foundation | Colorado Springs

Open Arms Food Bank | Littleton

OUR Center | Longmont

Platte County Food Bank | Wheatland, Wyo.

Potter’s Wheel Ministries Food Pantry | Scottsbluff, Neb.

Prairie Family Center | Burlington

Reaching Out to Community and Kids | Dove Creek

San Luis Valley Health Foundation | Alamosa

Saving Grace Food Pantry | Douglas

Sharing Ministries Food Bank | Montrose

Silver Key Senior Services | Colorado Springs

Sister Carmen Community Center | Lafayette

Smoky Hill United Methodist Church | Aurora

St. George Episcopal Mission | Leadville

St. Joseph's Food Pantry | Cheyenne, Wyo.

Surface Creek Community Services | Cedaredge

Table of Grace | Sidney, Neb.

The Action Center | Lakewood

The Grainery Ministry | Salida

The Parker Task Force for Human Services | Parker

The Salvation Army – Denver | Denver

Thornton Community Food Bank | Thornton

Thrive Food Bank | Federal Heights

Trails West CASA | Ogallala, Neb.

Tri-Lakes Cares | Monument

Volunteers of America Colorado | Denver

Weld Food Bank | Greeley

Windsor-Severance Food Pantry | Windsor

Zions Lutheran Church of Trinidad | Trinidad

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.