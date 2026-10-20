Holiday Helpings campaign returns to support local families this season

As the holiday season approaches, Denver7 and Safeway are partnering once again on Holiday Helpings, an annual holiday giving program that provides support, hope and dignity to local individuals and families facing financial challenges.
You can make a quick and easy donation to Holiday Helpings at checkout at any area Safeway store.
During your next grocery trip to Safeway, you can support the campaign at checkout by adding $1, $3, $5 or another amount to your purchase. Donations are combined to fund $50 Safeway gift cards that are distributed to families in the community through 70 local nonprofit organizations. Each Safeway store selects a nonprofit partner to receive and distribute gift cards within its community, helping ensure assistance reaches those who need it most. A complete list of Holiday Helpings nonprofit partners follows below.
Donations can also be made online through the Safeway Foundation here.
The Holiday Helpings program is built around a simple idea: giving people the flexibility to purchase the food and household items that best meet their needs. Gift cards allow recipients to make their own choices while stretching limited budgets during the holiday season.
In 2025, the community donated $1.1 million to the Holiday Helpings campaign—that’s 22,000 $50 gift cards distributed to families and individuals throughout Colorado. With your help, we hope to surpass that total this season.
The 2026 Holiday Helpings campaign runs from Oct. 22 through Dec. 31.
Here are the nonprofit organizations that will be distributing the Safeway gift cards funded by Holiday Helpings:
- Adams County Food Bank | Commerce City
- Alliance Berean Church | Alliance, Neb.
- Brown Bag Ministries | Lakewood
- Broomfield FISH | Broomfield
- Buckley Space Force Base Mile High First Sergeant Council | Aurora
- Carbon Valley Help Center | Firestone
- Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado | Colorado Springs
- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado | Colorado Springs
- Catholic parish | Walsenburg
- Childhaven | Farmington, NM
- Clifton Christian Church Food Bank | Clifton
- Community Cupboard of Woodland Park | Woodland Park
- Community Food Bank of Grand Junction | Grand Junction
- Community Food Share | Louisville
- Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park | Estes Park
- Denver Rescue Mission | Denver
- Durango Food Bank | Durango
- Eastern Plains Community Pantry | Calhan
- Elizabeth Food Bank | Elizabeth
- Evergreen Christian Outreach | Evergreen
- Families Helping Families | Pueblo
- Family & Intercultural Resource Center | Breckenridge
- Five Star Education Foundation | Thornton
- Food Bank for Larimer County | Loveland
- Food Bank of the Rockies | Aurora
- Food Bank of Wyoming | Evansville
- Fort Lupton Food and Clothing Bank | Fort Lupton
- Gunnison Country Food Pantry | Gunnison
- Help & Hope Center | Castle Rock
- KidsPak | Loveland
- Laramie Interfaith | Laramie
- Light of the World Church Food Pantry | Littleton
- Loaves & Fishes | Idaho Springs
- Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County | Cañon City
- Monte Vista Community Food Pantry | Monte Vista
- Morgan County Golden Stars | Fort Morgan
- Mountain Family Center | Granby
- Mountain Resource Center | Conifer
- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center | Colorado Springs
- Needs, Inc. | Cheyenne, Wyo.
- North Colorado Springs Rotary Foundation | Colorado Springs
- Open Arms Food Bank | Littleton
- OUR Center | Longmont
- Platte County Food Bank | Wheatland, Wyo.
- Potter’s Wheel Ministries Food Pantry | Scottsbluff, Neb.
- Prairie Family Center | Burlington
- Reaching Out to Community and Kids | Dove Creek
- San Luis Valley Health Foundation | Alamosa
- Saving Grace Food Pantry | Douglas
- Sharing Ministries Food Bank | Montrose
- Silver Key Senior Services | Colorado Springs
- Sister Carmen Community Center | Lafayette
- Smoky Hill United Methodist Church | Aurora
- St. George Episcopal Mission | Leadville
- St. Joseph's Food Pantry | Cheyenne, Wyo.
- Surface Creek Community Services | Cedaredge
- Table of Grace | Sidney, Neb.
- The Action Center | Lakewood
- The Grainery Ministry | Salida
- The Parker Task Force for Human Services | Parker
- The Salvation Army – Denver | Denver
- Thornton Community Food Bank | Thornton
- Thrive Food Bank | Federal Heights
- Trails West CASA | Ogallala, Neb.
- Tri-Lakes Cares | Monument
- Volunteers of America Colorado | Denver
- Weld Food Bank | Greeley
- Windsor-Severance Food Pantry | Windsor
- Zions Lutheran Church of Trinidad | Trinidad
This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.