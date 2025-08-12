One year later, Colorado rental assistance program for young adults who have left foster care has helped 80+

DENVER — One year after its launch, a state program that provides rent assistance to young adults who have aged out of the foster care system has helped more than 80 Coloradans.

Samantha Chavez entered foster care when she was 10 years old. Her father had passed away a few months earlier, and she and her brother were later taken away from their mother in a case of neglect.

It was not easy growing up in the foster care system, according to Chavez.

"I went through a lot of foster homes, like a lot. I couldn't even count on my fingers," she told Denver7. "I was homeless for the longest time because I refused to go back into a foster home because of how bad it got."

When she was a few months pregnant, she found out about the new rental assistance program specifically for young adults who left foster care and are at risk of being homeless. The Colorado Department of Human Services, in partnership with county-level Chafee Foster Care programs, launched the program last summer.

"They are lacking support systems, natural support systems, the same things that most young people leaving their families or their homes or transitioning to adulthood would have when they're becoming adults," Trevor Williams, youth services unit manager for the Division of Child Welfare in the Office of Children, Youth and Families at the Colorado Department of Human Services, told Denver7 prior to the program's launch.



To be eligible, the applicant needs to:



Live in Colorado

Be 18-25 years old

Have formerly been in foster care

Currently experiencing homelessness or will be homeless without assistance

If approved, 70 to 100 percent of rent could be covered.

At the time of the program's launch, there were just under 50 people pre-approved.

"Since then, we've gotten the program up and running, and vouchers have been going out the door," Williams told Denver7 during our follow-up interview.

The state allots $2,674,677 annually for rental assistance and case management.

"We're at more than 80 young people who have received these vouchers since we kicked [the program] off, and that's as of August 2025," Williams said. "Every young person who's received one of these vouchers has either successfully maintained their housing or, when they left, left successfully."

According to Williams, the funds can be stretched further if apartment rents are lower, but at this point, the state has been able to fund 80 vouchers at a time. Chavez was one of those people who received the help.

"I'm pretty sure I broke down crying because it was just a huge stress off my shoulders," Chavez said. "I was so miserable, just bouncing back and forth and back and forth, and all of that while pregnant too."

At the time, Chavez said she struggled to find an employer willing to hire her, since she was pregnant.

"It's very helpful," she said of the program. "I'm in a good position finally, and it's helped me get my life together so I can get [my daughter's] life together and give her a better life."

There are currently 40 young adults on the program's waiting list.

"It says there's a real need," Williams said of the waiting list. "Young people need support. These young people, just like any other human being transitioning to adulthood, need support, and these vouchers are one way for young people to get that support."

Amid federal cuts expected to impact state budgets and Colorado's projected $1.2 billion revenue loss, CDHS said it does not anticipate any funding concerns, but officials are keeping their eyes out for any impacts.

"Anytime a secondary program impacts young people, it impacts our programs. So a reduction in services would lead to a higher need for services from different programs," Williams said.

Williams reports that CDHS data typically showed the number of exiting foster care youth who experienced homelessness sat right around 36%.

"Since 2021, when we started making all of the different reforms and changes to our support for transition-age youth exiting foster care to adulthood, that number is down to 21%," Williams said. "So, we're looking at a 15% reduction in homelessness amongst our former foster youth."