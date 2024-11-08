Nonprofit founded in the wake of 9/11 breaks ground on Denver facility for unhoused veterans

DENVER — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit founded in the wake of 9/11, broke ground on its Denver Veterans Village Thursday as part of its mission to end veteran homelessness.

The nonprofit plans to transform the former Fairfield Inn hotel in Denver's Virginia Village neighborhood into an affordable housing complex for unhoused veterans.

"Denver and the surrounding community has a large veteran population. It's an area of need," said Gavin Naples, vice president of Tunnel to Towers' homeless veteran program. "The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will be completely gut renovating this former hotel into approximately 120 permanent housing units for veterans, but with a complete suite of supportive services that are aimed at addressing root causes of veteran homelessness."

Residents will only pay 30% of their monthly income, and all utilities and in-house services are included. On-site supportive services for residents include case management, behavioral health assistance, employment assistance, entitlements assistance, VA claims, peer support, and a litany of other services aimed at reintegrating veterans back into the community.

Colorado National Guard State Chaplain David Nagel shared a prayer at Thursday's groundbreaking event.

"I'm thankful to live in a state like Colorado, where people care deeply for their neighbors. Excited to see this place get built," said Nagel.

There has been a renewed focus on ending homelessness among veterans. In June, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced a partnership with the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS) and the Denver Housing Authority to expedite housing applications for veterans experiencing homelessness and identify real estate resources as quickly as possible.

At the time, the mayor said there were 52 veterans experiencing homelessness in the city. He called it a “very solvable number” and hoped to have every homeless veteran in housing by the end of 2024.

The VA ECHCS has touted its own success in eliminating homelessness among veterans. The agency announced in March that it had placed more than 700 Colorado veterans into permanent housing in 2023.

Naples said the Veterans Village construction is still in its early stages.

"We're in the design and permitting stage of this program. We're hoping to be open later next year, or the beginning of 2026," said Naples.

Naples encourages veterans who are currently unhoused to visit The Tunnel to Towers Foundation for immediate help.