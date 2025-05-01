Gates on Lookout Mountain Road damaged three months after start of nightly closures

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Electronic gates installed to curb overnight illegal activity on Lookout Mountain were damaged three months after nightly closures began.

Denver7 has reported extensively on the destructive activities after park hours, which have included vandalism, drug use, littering, use of firearms and more. The decision to construct automatic gates on Lookout Mountain Road came after multiple community meetings and presentations dating back to 2022. After its approval, two gates were installed to close a 4.1-mile stretch of road overnight.

Following a three-week testing period, the electronic gates began closing off the road to vehicles overnight at the end of January.

Nightly closure of Lookout Mountain Road begins Wednesday Claire Lavezzorio

"That’s exactly what this first three months has been, it’s been an education,” said Matt Robbins, interim deputy director at Jefferson County Open Space.

Robbins said initial challenges with the gates included heavy snowfall and high winds that affected how they functioned, as well as people sneaking in as cars leave the mountain.

"Kind of gaming the system," Robbins explained.

Someone damaged the motor on the gates, forcing them to remain open for the past month.

“It’s clearly the sum of several different functions and several different attempts and people leaning on it, pushing on it, pulling on it," Robbins explained.

Crews are working to repair the gates. Jeffco Open Space hopes to have them operational by Thursday.

As an added layer, Jefferson County is hiring a private security company to conduct routine patrols at night. As for the cost, Robbins said he couldn't give an exact amount because it will fluctuate based on a weekly rate.

"If we need additional support, then that's all very flexible," he said.

Tom Primozich lives at the bottom of Lookout Mountain. He thinks roaming security will be a benefit, but believes stronger enforcement is the solution.

"I think you need to enforce the law and put sufficient fines against it because people tend to understand when you get into their pocketbook," he told Denver7.

Primozich said the gates brought peace to his neighborhood in the short time they were operational.

"The mountain went dark, and it became quiet, and it was spectacular," he said.

He's looking forward to that day once again.