Drivers call CDOT's response to road hazards responsive following Denver7 report on I-70 pothole

GOLDEN, Colo. — In the three days since Denver7 reported on a pothole along a popular Interstate 70 exit, we've heard from several more viewers who are frustrated with the Colorado Department of Transportation's (CDOT) response to road hazards overall.

On Friday, Denver7 took concerns about a large pothole on the eastbound I-70 bridge at the Morrison and Golden exit directly to CDOT. The department patched the hole the same day.

Tamara Rollison with CDOT told Denver7 the large pothole had formed within about 20 to 30 minutes, starting around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. She explained it is likely due to the recent heavy rain, paired with construction in the area.

However, in the 72 hours since the report, we heard from several viewers who said dangerous potholes started forming in that same area long before the recent rainstorms.

Charlie Stubblefield, owner of Mountain Recovery, said his company towed several vehicles that were damaged by the pothole.

“We towed one or two of the vehicles,” he told Denver7.

Stubblefield and his crews help drivers along the I-70 corridor daily. He said pothole-related calls are a common occurrence — sometimes weekly.

Stubblefield believes the stretch of I-70 near the Morrison and Golden exit is particularly difficult to maintain due to Colorado's terrain.

“Our roads are built on very extreme terrain," he said. "It's built on changing plates. It's built on clay and shale and unstable conditions, and it becomes really hard to maintain a roadway like this."

Viewers said the roadway has been an issue for weeks, and CDOT only acted once Denver7 reported on the issue. In his message, Tom Nucci said CDOT's response to road conditions overall is poor.

“There clearly needs to be a stronger focus on this,” Nucci told Denver7 in an interview Monday. “Officials need to be more proactive when it comes to fixing potholes or roads in general.”

Nucci identified the westbound 6th Avenue exit on I-70, as well as fissures and loose asphalt on C-470 near Ken Caryl heading toward I-25, as additional problem areas. Denver7 took his concerns and those of our viewers back to CDOT.

A spokesperson declined to directly answer Denver7's questions but did provide a lengthy statement

While Nucci believes the condition of Colorado’s roads is “deplorable,” Stubblefield has a more optimistic perspective. He said the situation on I-70 has improved over the years.

“I’m pleased with the trajectory in which I-70 is going,” Stubblefield said. “There are definitely future plans to improve.”

But for drivers like Nucci, that future can’t come soon enough.

“I want politicians to be aware of this and work with officials to correct the problem,” he said.