'Flat tires all the way down I-70': Denver7 brings your concerns to CDOT about pothole on I-70 exit

Multiple viewers reached out to Denver7 on Friday with concerns about a large pothole on the eastbound I-70 bridge at the Morrison and Golden exit. We took their questions to the state's department of transportation.

Denver7 first learned about this when a viewer reached out to us, describing a huge pothole on I-70 at that exit.

"Cars were lined up on the shoulder with flat tires all the way down I-70 and on the C470 exit ramp. Check it out!" she told us.

So, we did.

Denver7

Looking at city camera shots, Denver7 saw seven cars on the shoulder at 8:52 a.m., but the pothole itself was not in the frame.

A Denver7 photographer headed to the scene to get a better look.

Denver7

There, we saw multiple cars loaded onto tow trucks.

They had at least one, if not more, flat tires each.

Denver7

We asked Tamara Rollison with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) about the pothole, and were initially told that "maintenance crews are repairing the pothole."

Rollison later added that the large pothole had formed within about 20 to 30 minutes around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. She explained it is likely due to the recent heavy rain, paired with construction in the area.

"CDOT crews immediately responded with lane closures, and contractor crews will work through the afternoon to make sustainable repairs to the pothole," she said.

The construction is part of the I-70 Resurfacing from Chief Hosa to Colfax project. As of early this morning when the contractor wrapped up the shift, crews did not see any damage to the bridge deck, Rollison said.

Colorado Department of Transportation Map for the I-70 Resurfacing from Chief Hosa to Colfax project

The two right-most lanes of eastbound I-70 at the Morrison Road exit will stay closed until the repairs are complete. Drivers will be detoured to US Highway 40. Crews will repair the damage to the middle lane with the hope to reopen it soon, but this will likely take most of the afternoon, Rollison told us.

Denver7 requested an interview about the pothole and its impacts, which was denied.

If you have a news tip or something you want Denver7 to look into, email us at newstips@denver7.com.